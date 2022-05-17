Ahrens & Flaherty Celebration A JOURNEY TO THE PAST Announces Date Change

The Ahrens & Flaherty celebration A Journey to the Past has been rescheduled and will now play at the West End's Lyric Theatre on 12th September. The event was previously scheduled to take place on 6 June.

Casting for the new date will be announced in due course.

All ticket holders for the original date have been contacted by the venue, and tickets for the new date are now on sale here.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty are considered the foremost theatrical writing team of their generation. They won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for the Broadway hit Ragtime and were nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes for Twentieth Century Fox's animated feature film Anastasia, which they also adapted for the Broadway stage.

Their musical Once On This Island won London's Olivier Award and Broadway's 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Other theatre credits include Seussical (one of the most produced shows in America); Rocky; My Favourite Year; Chita Rivera - The Dancer's Life; Dessa Rose; A Man of No Importance; The Glorious Ones; Lucky Stiff and two upcoming shows, Knoxville and Little Dancer.

They serve on Council for the Dramatists Guild of America and co-founded the DGF Fellows Program for Emerging Writers. They are four-time Grammy nominees, recipients of the Oscar Hammerstein Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2015 Ahrens and Flaherty were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.