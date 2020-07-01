Agents Merge to Form Brand-New Agency, 'Collective Agents'

With over thirty years of collective experience Bo, MD of Boland and Reeve, Simon Mayhew, MD and founder of Oxford Adams and John Rogerson, former Director and one of the original founders of The Soundcheck Agency are joining forces to form powerhouse agency, Collective Agents. Each will head up their own division of the agency including Musical Theatre and Actors and Creatives and TV & Film.

With a 360 vision and a wealth of experience, Collective Agents is set on rewiring the traditional representation model and bringing a more fluid approach. Collective Agents intends to use their global contacts in film, television, theatre, musical theatre, voice over and commercials to cross promote their clients. Partnering with Voice Over Agency Damn Good Voices, 44 West Management in New York and LA as well as Australian Agency Ian White Management, they mean business.

We are living through extraordinary circumstances, the likes of which have never been seen before. The Covid-19 pandemic has rocked the entertainment industry to the core but this business is notoriously a tough one and intends to get back on its feet.

Collective Agents said:

"These are unprecedented times but the Entertainment business has got creative and found alternative ways to reach its audience and keep passion for the arts alive. We are thrilled to be merging to form Collective Agents and are laser focused about nurturing talent, creating opportunities and cross promoting wherever possible. The foundation of our relationships is trust and we understand in order to be a successful artist you need to be surrounded by a supportive and dedicated team".

Bo, who specialises in TV & Film believes a personal touch is key to the client. Having worked as a Director and Performing Arts Teacher around the UK and Europe, Bo had real insight into what actors needed to help manage the twists and turns of the business. Boland and Reeve was founded in 2011 with Bo determined to build an agency and team that that would be dedicated to listening to the actor and developing a career roadmap to get his clients closer to their dream job.

Simon who specialises in Musical Theatre had a successful career as a performer but whilst touring the UK in 2010, decided he wanted to change direction. With a real understanding of the highs and lows of the industry he wanted to use that experience and set up his own agency. Fast forward three years and Oxford Adams was born, delivering excellent personal representation. Simon's clients worked extensively in the West End as well as UK and International tours.

John who specialises in working with Creatives as well as representing an eclectic list of Actors began working in artist management in 2009 and joined West End agency Belfield and Ward in 2010. In 2013 he joined the team at Bronia Buchanan Associates and later, in 2013, co-founded and ran The Soundcheck Agency within the music PR firm, Soundcheck Entertainment. Building an impressive client list spanning across Television, Theatre, Musicals and Commercials, John also found working with creatives hugely rewarding and an area he wanted to expand upon. John developed a strong list of Directors, Choreographers, Musical Directors, Lighting and Sound Designers as well as writers and composers.

Collective Agents know how important it is to ultimately have a positive mindset and so are dedicated in supporting the arts and their clients in order to get the industry thriving again. Collective Agents launches on July 1st.

