After Its 10th Anniversary Season, United Solo Extends Its Reach To The West End In London

The United Solo Theatre Festival, the largest solo performance festival in the world, just wrapped up its 10th anniversary season. This fall, in the heart of New York's theatre district at Theatre Row, United Solo hosted over 120 productions with performers from six continents. It was an exciting season that welcomed new and returning shows. Several shows were featured in the "Best Of" category, which presented returning shows from United Solo's first decade. With the conclusion of this year's festival, it was announced at the annual closing gala that, in addition to its regular season in New York City, United Solo will set its sights on a brand-new location: London.



Right in the middle of London's West End, United Solo will introduce a 2-week showcase festival, preceding the 10-week season in New York City. Participants will have the opportunity to bring their solo shows across the pond and perform at The Actors Centre, a renowned theatre space. This is a new venture for United Solo, which extends its reach to yet another theatrical center.



"Participants will have the opportunity to bring their solo shows across the pond and perform at The Actors Centre, the renowned place which supports the careers of actors," says Dr. Omar Sangare, founder and artistic director of United Solo. "This will give solo performers the opportunity to perform in The Other Theatre capital of the world."



Applications are now open, and applicants have the option to submit for United Solo in either New York City or London, or both. The festivals will feature award-winning, internationally renowned performers, as well as emerging talents. Artists and companies are welcome to submit shows representing a variety of solo forms, including dramas, comedies, movement pieces, storytelling, and spoken word, among others. Instructions can be found online at www.unitedsolo.org/submit.





