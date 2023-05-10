Aditi Mangaldas to Present UK Premiere of FORBIDDEN at Sadler's Wells

This October, the fearless force of nature that is New Delhi-based Kathak/contemporary choreographer Aditi Mangaldas returns to the UK to give the UK premiere of her powerful new solo, FORBIDDEN, her first contemporary dance performance here since 2016's critically-acclaimed Inter_rupted at the Barbican. Now in her sixties, Mangaldas reflects on a question that is more urgent than ever in this new work co-commissioned by Sadler's Wells. She asks why women the world over who have the courage to own their sexual desire are sanctioned, judged, controlled, hounded and eventually punished, in both conservative and liberal societies.



Over three parts and referencing a wide range of cultures from across the globe, FORBIDDEN looks to explore the root of this fear and persecution. With her distinctive movement vocabulary - contemporary dance drawing on the dizzying spins, percussive footwork and dynamic phrasing of classical Indian dance form Kathak - Mangaldas will journey through emotions and experiences, reclaiming her desire.



For FORBIDDEN, Mangaldas has assembled an impressive international creative team including dramaturg Farooq Chaudhry, lighting designer Michael Hulls, costume designer Kimie Nakano, mentor Morag Deyes and composer Nicki Wells. Wells' epic soundscape comprises scores for vocals, tabla, pakhawaj and cello interwoven with classical compositions and spoken text.



Mangaldas says: "There are countless insidious ways that taboos creep into one's daily existence. Social structures, mythology, images from popular culture, the culture of shame that women live with, all become a subconscious stream that shapes our behaviour. As an artist, I feel compelled to confront these taboos. Sexuality is private but the taboos attached to female sexuality require and demand taking a stand on the universal, public and personal front. As I venture on this journey, I have held the words of Jalaluddin Rumi, close to my being, 'Dance when you're broken open. Dance if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free. Dance until you shatter yourself!' "