Adaptation of THE COLD WAR Comes to the Almeida Theatre

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, directs Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Paweł Pawlikowski’s Academy Award-nominated Cold War, featuring music from the original film alongside songs by Grammy Award-winner Elvis Costello. The cast includes Anya Chalotra, Elliot Levey and Luke Thallon.



Following its critically acclaimed run at the Almeida, the Almeida’s award-winning production of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s acclaimed musical Spring Awakening will be screened in selected cinemas across the UK in November.

The Genesis Almeida New Playwrights, Big Plays Programme is a two-year programme that supports emerging and mid-career writers to develop new plays for larger stages. The Genesis Almeida Writers for 2023-2025 are Georgia Bruce, Shahid Iqbal Khan, Martha Loader, Nikhil Parmar, Eoghan Quinn and Kirsty Rider.

Cold War and the previously announced King Lear, directed by Yaël Farber, will go on sale for Almeida Patrons and Gold, Silver and Bronze Friends on Tuesday 26 September, Almeida Friends on Thursday 28 September, and general sale on Tuesday 3 October.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, “When I first saw Paweł Pawlikowski’s film Cold War, I was swept away by its beauty, passion and style. Its theatricality struck me as ripe for a stage adaption. So, I’m incredibly excited to be presenting Conor McPherson’s adaptation, with music by Elvis Costello.

“Cold War follows a run of musicals at the Almeida over the last couple of years, including Spring Awakening which played through the peak of the Omicron Covid wave. It’s fantastic that more people will get to see it now, with our film of the production showing in cinemas this November.

“Finally, we announce our 2023-25 group of Genesis Almeida Writers, six artists with big, imaginative, ambitious ideas. In addition to the mentoring from our literary team, they will receive expert advice from some of the most inspiring theatre-makers in the country. We continue to be extremely grateful to the Genesis Foundation for their support of this scheme, giving us the opportunity to work with so many brilliant emerging and mid-career writers.”

Founder & Chairman of the Genesis Foundation John Studzinski CBE said, “The Genesis Foundation works with its partners to identify specific areas of artistic development that need support. On Rupert Goold’s recommendation, we saw the opportunity to fund a programme at the Almeida for writers who are at the stage in their careers when they are ready to tackle big, complex subjects for the main stage. Rupert and his team provide commissions, and invaluable mentoring and networking support for writers on the Genesis Almeida New Playwrights, Big Plays Programme which is now in its third year.”

About The Cold War

Poland, 1949.

Zula is bold and brilliant, a singer who ignites the stage. Wiktor is withdrawn and damaged, a composer longing to write. Irresistibly drawn to each other, they dream of escape. But in communist-controlled Poland that can be a dangerous thing.

Based on Paweł Pawlikowski’s Academy Award-nominated film, Cold War is an epic love story spanning the decades and breadth of Europe at its most divided.

Featuring traditional Polish songs, stirring choral arrangements, and music from Grammy Award-winner Elvis Costello, Conor McPherson's (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) adaptation of Cold War is a compelling story of passion, redemption, and the journey to be free.

Directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Tammy Faye), this poignant new musical features Anya Chalotra (The Witcher), Elliot Levey (Cabaret) and Luke Thallon (Patriots).