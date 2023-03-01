Adam Riches Brings THE BEAKINGTON TOWN HALL MURDERS to London's Soho Theatre

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Adam Riches will bring his interactive comedy, whodunnit murder mystery show, The Beakington Town Hall Murders to London's Soho Theatre. For six nights only, the show will run from 12th - 17th June 2023 at 7:30pm, with tickets on sale now at www.sohotheatre.com. This is an unmissable show that points the accusatory finger squarely at the audience!

The Beakington Town Hall Murders is a very silly, very interactive, murder mystery hour, where one member of the audience has committed the crime and using various character guises, different games and tasks, Adam has to legitimately work out who.

Adam will be joined by Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee and longtime collaborator, Ben Target, for what promises to be another truly original live comedy experience. Originally commissioned by Show And Tell to appear at London's Battersea Arts Centre for a short run in 2017, Adam and Ben most recently took the show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 to rave reviews.

Adam is rightly viewed as the premier exponent of innovative comedy, and in 2019 embarked on his debut UK tour with The Adam Riches Experience, in the aftermath of a mammoth Edinburgh Fringe 2018 which saw him present not one, but three brand new shows - Adam Riches is... The Lone Dueller, Adam Riches is... The Guy Who and Adam Riches is... Coach Coach 2, all of which were critically acclaimed and subsequently transferred to London.

Winner of the Edinburgh Comedy Award, Time Out Comedy's Person of the Year and nominee for The Times Southbank Show Breakthrough Award, Adam has appeared on Detectorists (BBC Four), Top Coppers (BBC Three), Drunk History (Comedy Central) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4) as Sean Bean.

Adam can also be seen revisiting two of his favourite shows at Vaults this coming 7th and 8th March. 'The Guy Who', his sell-out hit from 2018 about the slipperiest man on the planet and 'Victor', his first ever solo show from 2007. A stark warning about the perils and dangers of DVD piracy, the piracy formerly known as video.

Adam Riches said: "I genuinely can't wait to get back inside this show. I'm not sure if it was the whole Christmas theme, the whodunnit angle or just the sheer stupidity of it all, but this was honestly one of the most fun hours I've ever put together. And who knows? Maybe one night I might actually guess the real murderer..."