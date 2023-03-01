Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adam Riches Brings THE BEAKINGTON TOWN HALL MURDERS to London's Soho Theatre

The show will run from 12th â€“ 17 June 2023 at 7:30pm.

Mar. 01, 2023 Â 

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Adam Riches will bring his interactive comedy, whodunnit murder mystery show, The Beakington Town Hall Murders to London's Soho Theatre. For six nights only, the show will run from 12th - 17th June 2023 at 7:30pm, with tickets on sale now at www.sohotheatre.com. This is an unmissable show that points the accusatory finger squarely at the audience!

The Beakington Town Hall Murders is a very silly, very interactive, murder mystery hour, where one member of the audience has committed the crime and using various character guises, different games and tasks, Adam has to legitimately work out who.

Adam will be joined by Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee and longtime collaborator, Ben Target, for what promises to be another truly original live comedy experience. Originally commissioned by Show And Tell to appear at London's Battersea Arts Centre for a short run in 2017, Adam and Ben most recently took the show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 to rave reviews.

Adam is rightly viewed as the premier exponent of innovative comedy, and in 2019 embarked on his debut UK tour with The Adam Riches Experience, in the aftermath of a mammoth Edinburgh Fringe 2018 which saw him present not one, but three brand new shows - Adam Riches is... The Lone Dueller, Adam Riches is... The Guy Who and Adam Riches is... Coach Coach 2, all of which were critically acclaimed and subsequently transferred to London.

Winner of the Edinburgh Comedy Award, Time Out Comedy's Person of the Year and nominee for The Times Southbank Show Breakthrough Award, Adam has appeared on Detectorists (BBC Four), Top Coppers (BBC Three), Drunk History (Comedy Central) and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4) as Sean Bean.

Adam can also be seen revisiting two of his favourite shows at Vaults this coming 7th and 8th March. 'The Guy Who', his sell-out hit from 2018 about the slipperiest man on the planet and 'Victor', his first ever solo show from 2007. A stark warning about the perils and dangers of DVD piracy, the piracy formerly known as video.

Adam Riches said: "I genuinely can't wait to get back inside this show. I'm not sure if it was the whole Christmas theme, the whodunnit angle or just the sheer stupidity of it all, but this was honestly one of the most fun hours I've ever put together. And who knows? Maybe one night I might actually guess the real murderer..."




Full Cast Announced for ABIGAILS PARTY UK & Ireland Tour Photo
Full Cast Announced for ABIGAIL'S PARTY UK & Ireland Tour
The renownedÂ London Classic TheatreÂ have announced the full cast for their UK and Ireland tour ofÂ Mike Leighâ€™s classic comedy,Â Abigailâ€™s Party.Â 
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Photo
Kate Mosse Brings WARRIOR QUEENS AND QUIET REVOLUTIONARIES To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
International bestselling author Kate Mosse OBE brings her first ever theatre tour, Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World, to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.
Celebration of Ossie Clarks Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at W Photo
Celebration of Ossie Clark's Impact on the Fashion World Leads Trio of New Exhibitions at Warrington Museum
An exploration of the life and influence of a renowned fashion designer leads a trio of new exhibitions at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale Photo
Musical Comedy TWICE NIGHTLY Returns this Spring Featuring Joe Pasquale
A sparkling new stage musical about the golden age of variety theatre, set in the 1930's is hitting the road again this spring with a tour visiting venues across the UK.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERYPhotos: First Look At The World Premiere Of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY
February 28, 2023

See photos of the world premiere of AN ABSOLUTE FARCE OF A MURDER MYSTERY. Performances run at The Drayton Arms Theatre, 28Â February - 11Â March.
Lauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in MarchLauren Ava Thomas to Present LOVE SONGS IN LONDON at Barons Court Theatre in March
February 28, 2023

Burnt Orange Theatre will host the professional debut of Lauren Ava Thomas, with her performance Love Songs in London. Written and performed by Lauren, a graduate from Rose Bruford, Love Songs in London showcases her new, emerging and untapped talent.
Les Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's WellsLes Twins and Other Headline Acts Join The 20th Breakin' Convention Festival Lineup at Sadler's Wells
February 28, 2023

International dance sensation Les Twins from France joins the Breakin' Convention Festival line-up this year and performs with original crew members Ruben 'Rubix' Noel and Laura Nala from Criminalz. The duo has toured the world with megastars BeyoncÃ©, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg. Since first performing at Breakin' Convention in 2015, Les Twins have won the million-dollar prize on NBC's World of Dance.Â Â Â 
Omnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's DayOmnibus Theatre Launches a Mini-Season of Work Around International Women's Day
February 28, 2023

Omnibus Theatre celebrates International Women's Day on 8th March 2023 with a month of work from female theatre makers exploring life through the lens of womanhood. Learn more about the full season here!
Additional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONSAdditional Guest Stars and Schedule Announced For Mark Evans' BLEAK EXPECTATIONS
February 28, 2023

An additional four guest stars have been added to the list of names who will play the role of Sir Philip Bin in Caroline Leslie's irresistible production of Mark Evans' glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations. Julian Clary, Dermot O'Leary, Sally Philips and Nina Wadia join the list of names previously announced. Each will play the part of Sir Philip Bin for one week.
share