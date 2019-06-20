Adam Kay Announces Third West End Run With New Dates At The Vaudeville Theatre

Adam Kay's national tour has not been without incident. He has joked that his shows are the safest place to have an emergency in any city as the audience is jam-packed with NHS staff. At one of his London shows this proved to be very much the case. An audience member fainted and a swarm of doctors rushed to their aid. Adam said: It shows that when you're a doctor you're never off duty. Without stopping to think, their reaction was to get up and help. There were probably more doctors in that room than in University College Hospital around the corner. Thankfully the audience member was fine and just needed a little air.

In the hit live show This is Going to Hurt Adam Kay shares entries from his phenomenally popular diaries as a junior doctor in this electrifying (Guardian) evening of stand-up and music. The live show has sold out the Hammersmith Apollo, a major nationwide tour, two West End seasons with new dates being added across the UK and Ireland.

His book This is Going to Hurt won the National Book Awards Book of the Year by popular vote, has sold over 1.4 million copies in the UK alone, been translated into 33 languages and is being turned into a major BBC series. Adam Kay recently announced that his second book Twas the Nightshift before Christmas will be published 17th October 2019.

Vaudeville Theatre, 404 Strand, London, WC2R 0NH, 01 06 July and 08 13 July, 8pm, 0330 333 4814 www.nimaxtheatres.com. For latest dates of the tour and full details on each event please go to: www.adamkay.co.uk.





