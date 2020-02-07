AUSTENTATIOUS Will Launch Weekly Residency At Fortune Theatre On 24th February

Due to popular demand multi-award-winning improvised comedy troupe Austentatious have announced a new weekly residency at the Fortune Theatre for 2020. With a delighted London audience of over 10,000 in 2019, the show will continue to entertain across a further 30 dates at the Fortune Theatre, beginning on 24th February 2020 and concluding on 27th July 2020. Tickets are now on sale and available from www.atgtickets.com.

Austentatious return to the West End following a triumphant national tour, another sell-out season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 and successful Winter residency at the Fortune Theatre.

Due to popularity, the Fortune Theatre has added additional Sunday performances throughout June and July - these Summer Sundays will be the perfect addition to any sunny afternoon, with tickets for a special performance on Mothering Sunday (22nd March) making the perfect gift for a family day out to celebrate. A night with Austentatious is a complete joy - the improvisation is skillful, the team spirit infectious, and the laughs seldom stop!

Austentatious is an improvised comedy play starring a cast of the country's quickest comic performers. Every single show the cast conjures up a brand new 'lost' Jane Austen novel based on nothing more than a title suggested by the audience. The group have established themselves as one of the UK's most popular live acts, with consecutive sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe under their belt, monthly West End residencies in 2018 and 2019, as well as a BBC Radio 4 special to mark the bicentenary of Austen's death.

Austentatious said: "We are delighted to be returning to our London home at the Fortune Theatre in the West End for another season of absurd Regency adventures featuring willful heroines, haughty gentlemen, wayward vicars, and even more universally acknowledged truths. Prepare your carriages!"

Martyn Wood, Associate Producer for Underbelly Productions said: "Whether touring the UK or here in the heart of the West End audiences can't get enough of the hilarious and unpredictable antics of the Austentatious cast. We are delighted to be bringing them back to London in 2020 for more Austen inspired mayhem!"

Julie Beechey, General Manager of the Fortune Theatre said: "We are so happy to welcome Austentatious back to the Fortune Theatre for another riotous residency. With no two shows the same, we can't wait for the frivolity and laughs to continue!"

Previous 'lost' masterpieces have included Dirty Darcying, The Bodice Guard, Hold Me Closer Tiny Darcy and We Will Frock You, and no two shows are ever the same. Performed in full Regency costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a treat guaranteed to delight Austen novices, die-hard fans as well as a host of brand-new audiences. Expect witty heroines, dashing gents and preposterous plots. Swooning guaranteed!

The cast is made up of a host of acclaimed comedy talent including: Cariad Lloyd (Griefcast Podcast, Peep Show, Murder in Successville, QI, Have I Got News For You), BAFTA award nominated Rachel Parris (The Mash Report, The IT Crowd, Murder In Successville), Joseph Morpurgo (Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show nominee, Odessa, Harry & Paul's Story of the Twos), Amy Cooke-Hodgson (Alan Carr's Spectacular, Olivier Award winning La Boheme, Howard Goodall's Girlfriends) Andrew Hunter Murray, (No Such Thing As A Fish, The Mash Report), Graham Dickson (The Messiah, Scooter Thomas, The Pride, Below The Belt), Charlotte Gittins (Folie à Deux, Grand Theft Impro) and Daniel Nils Roberts (Racing Minds). Austentatious' 2020 residency will feature a range of guest performers of some of the UK's most exciting improvisers and performers which will be announced soon.





