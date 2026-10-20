ANNE BOLEYN: THE MUSICAL to Return to London in 2027

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Following its world premiere at Hever Castle in summer 2025, Anne Boleyn: The Musical will come to London in 2027, playing at the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, from 8 May – 5 June 2027, with press night on Wednesday 12 May.

The spectacular open-air production will be staged in the historic grounds of the Old Royal Naval College, on the site of the former Palace of Placentia, where Anne Boleyn's story became intertwined with that of Henry VIII and the Tudor court. Bringing the musical to Greenwich provides another remarkable historic setting for a production that received its world premiere at Hever Castle, Anne's childhood home.

Audiences will experience the production in a specially constructed, fully covered outdoor auditorium, with the historic buildings of Greenwich providing an atmospheric backdrop. Combining immersive audio, live horses, elaborate period costumes and a soaring original score, the production promises to bring Anne's story to life on an epic scale, with all the atmosphere of open-air theatre in a weather-protected setting.

Directed by Roxana Silbert, with a book by Rebecca Night, lyrics by Rebecca Night and Sam Kenyon and music by Selma Greenwood, the musical brings a fresh perspective to one of the most fascinating and influential women in British history.

Anne Boleyn: The Musical explores Anne's transformation from an ambitious, intellectually curious young woman to one of the most influential and controversial figures in British history.

From her early years at the royal courts of Europe to her return to England and her rise to become Queen, the musical tells the story of a woman determined to shape her own destiny. Brilliant, ambitious and ahead of her time, Anne dared to imagine a world shaped by reform, opportunity and greater agency for women.

But in Tudor England, a woman with ideas could be dangerous. Surrounded by powerful men determined to control her fate, Anne finds herself at the centre of a devastating political betrayal, while her relationship with Henry VIII sets in motion events that would change the course of English history forever.

You know the Queen. Now meet the Woman.

The musical received its world premiere in the grounds of Hever Castle, Anne Boleyn's childhood home, in August 2025. The production played in a specially constructed 1,800-seat outdoor auditorium, with Hever Castle itself forming part of the setting for the production.

The 2027 production reunites director Roxana Silbert, book writer and co-lyricist Rebecca Night, co-lyricist Sam Kenyon and composer Selma Greenwood. For the original production, Greenwood's' score was recorded by the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Producer Simon de Merode said, “Following the extraordinary experience of bringing Anne Boleyn's story to life at Hever Castle, we are thrilled to bring the musical to London in 2027. The Old Royal Naval College stands on the site of Greenwich Palace, where Anne gave birth to the future Elizabeth I. Bringing her story to a place so closely connected to her life makes this next chapter particularly meaningful, and we are enormously excited to continue developing the production with our wonderful creatives team, Rebecca, Roxana, Rob and the wider team.”

Roxana Silbert said, “What makes this production particularly exciting is the opportunity to bring Anne Boleyn's story to life in places that were so central to her own experience. Following Hever Castle, Greenwich gives us another extraordinary historic setting, and one that carries its own powerful connection to the events we explore in the musical. Anne was an intelligent, ambitious and complex woman who challenged the expectations of her time, and we want audiences to discover the woman behind the history.”

Further casting and creative team details will be announced.

Anne Boleyn: The Musical is produced by Historalia Productions and Selladoor Worldwide.

Founded 10 years ago in Belgium by the Merode siblings, Historalia is driven by a passion for history and community. The company's unique approach has seen historic venues like Westerlo Castle transform into immersive, large-scale musical spectacles, with local community members playing a vital role both on and off the stage. Recent shows have included Jeanne d'Arc (Westerlo Castle, 2024), Marie-Antoinette (Wynendale Castle, 2023) and 1830 (Westerlo Castle, 2021).

Selladoor Worldwide, founded in 2009 by David Hutchinson, is an established UK and international theatre producer and general management company, with a portfolio spanning West End productions, UK and international tours, and large-scale theatrical experiences. The company has strong connections to Greenwich, where it was originally established, making the Old Royal Naval College a particularly fitting location for this collaboration.

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