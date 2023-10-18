ANIMAL FARM Comes to Wilton's Music Hall in 2024

Performances run 23 - 27 January.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 3 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

ANIMAL FARM Comes to Wilton's Music Hall in 2024

Guy Masterson (The Shark is Broken) directs Tom Kelsey (A Little Life) in his globally acclaimed solo adaptation of George Orwell’s political masterpiece ANIMAL FARM opening at Wilton’s Music Hall on January 23, 2024.

Last seen in London in 1997 during the election that brought Tony Blair to power, and performed over 2000 times around the world by a only handful of actors, including Guy Masterson himself, ANIMAL FARM is as topical today as it ever was.

Orwell's barnyard satire is an indictment of the processes and dangers of power, and the methods and machinery that a modern state can bring to bear in its pursuit; the double-speak, propaganda, lies, threats, coercion, corruption and oppression... more modernly known as 'spin' and 'sleaze'.

This classic will be brought to vivid life by Tom Kelsey, recently part of the cast of the theatrical event of 2023 A Little Life, with the use of only a bale of hay, bowler hat, a whip, amazing animal sound effects and an extraordinarily bravura physical performance.

"I am thrilled to have found such a brilliant actor to take on this physical tour de force! It is a commitment well beyond any actor's normal calling! Apart from its epic proportions, it's like running a marathon every night! “Masterson said.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for KIN At Factory Playhouse Productions Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for KIN At Factory Playhouse Productions

Emil Dale on behalf of Factory Playhouse Productions Ltd has released rehearsal photos for the new British musical Kin’s staged concert run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King’s Cross.

2
Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 To Present Performances by Vang Photo
Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 To Present Performances by Vangeline

Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 presents performances by Vangeline, accompanied by workshops. Don't miss the homage to Butoh founder Tatsumi Hijikata in 'Hijikata Mon Amour.'

3
Baker Mukasa and Hannah Azuonye Will Lead Royal Exchange Theatres BRIEF ENCOUNTER Photo
Baker Mukasa and Hannah Azuonye Will Lead Royal Exchange Theatre's BRIEF ENCOUNTER

This December, Royal Exchange Theatre presents Brief Encounter, a huge beating heart of a musical for incurable romantics.

4
ENGLAND & SON Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre in November Photo
ENGLAND & SON Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November

England & Son, a one-man show starring Mark Thomas which was highly acclaimed at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
HARMONY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You