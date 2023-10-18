ANIMAL FARM Comes to Wilton's Music Hall in 2024

Guy Masterson (The Shark is Broken) directs Tom Kelsey (A Little Life) in his globally acclaimed solo adaptation of George Orwell’s political masterpiece ANIMAL FARM opening at Wilton’s Music Hall on January 23, 2024.

Last seen in London in 1997 during the election that brought Tony Blair to power, and performed over 2000 times around the world by a only handful of actors, including Guy Masterson himself, ANIMAL FARM is as topical today as it ever was.

Orwell's barnyard satire is an indictment of the processes and dangers of power, and the methods and machinery that a modern state can bring to bear in its pursuit; the double-speak, propaganda, lies, threats, coercion, corruption and oppression... more modernly known as 'spin' and 'sleaze'.

This classic will be brought to vivid life by Tom Kelsey, recently part of the cast of the theatrical event of 2023 A Little Life, with the use of only a bale of hay, bowler hat, a whip, amazing animal sound effects and an extraordinarily bravura physical performance.

"I am thrilled to have found such a brilliant actor to take on this physical tour de force! It is a commitment well beyond any actor's normal calling! Apart from its epic proportions, it's like running a marathon every night! “Masterson said.