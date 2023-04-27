ANGEL COMEDY STREET PARTY Returns With Rosie Jones, Viggo Venn, Huge Davies, and More

Angel Comedy and loads of fantastic comedians including Rosie Jones, Viggo Venn, Sikisa, Huge Davies, Julia Masli and even more special guests will be throwing the funniest street party in London on 7th May 2023.

Join them for a party that's a lot more 'Royale' than Royal, as they celebrate the extra May bank holiday. Don your own crowns or bring your own quiche - everyone is welcome to be the kings and queens of Queen's Head Street for the day.

This celebratory extravaganza will feature comedy performed from the roof of The Bill Murray (from 3:30pm) and a joyous village fete vibe in the street below complete with tombola, meat raffle, welly wanging and a coconut shy. Basically, it's a chance to sit on a bale of hay in the street and have a drink in the sun (hopefully!) whilst having some silly fun!

The event is FREE to attend (though the team would appreciate an RSVP through their website please to keep track of numbers). Donations (of money and/or food) for The Trussell Trust are enthusiastically encouraged.

Creative and managing director of The Bill Murray Barry Ferns said "This was a HUGE event last year - with over 4000 people on the street, a street party that went on all day and evening and raised over £5000 for Islington Giving, and we've got some really exciting acts booked this year - so it'll be even bigger - I'd say we'll blow the roof off the place, but then we'd have no-where to perform."

Angel Comedy is a not for profit comedy club run by comedians. They pride themselves on being serious about comedy, community and accessibility.

Details of the items accepted (and those most needed) available at https://www.hackney.foodbank.org.uk/donate#donatefood