Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANGEL COMEDY STREET PARTY Returns With Rosie Jones, Viggo Venn, Huge Davies, and More

The event is set for 7 May.

Apr. 27, 2023  
ANGEL COMEDY STREET PARTY Returns With Rosie Jones, Viggo Venn, Huge Davies, and More

Angel Comedy and loads of fantastic comedians including Rosie Jones, Viggo Venn, Sikisa, Huge Davies, Julia Masli and even more special guests will be throwing the funniest street party in London on 7th May 2023.

Join them for a party that's a lot more 'Royale' than Royal, as they celebrate the extra May bank holiday. Don your own crowns or bring your own quiche - everyone is welcome to be the kings and queens of Queen's Head Street for the day.

This celebratory extravaganza will feature comedy performed from the roof of The Bill Murray (from 3:30pm) and a joyous village fete vibe in the street below complete with tombola, meat raffle, welly wanging and a coconut shy. Basically, it's a chance to sit on a bale of hay in the street and have a drink in the sun (hopefully!) whilst having some silly fun!

The event is FREE to attend (though the team would appreciate an RSVP through their website please to keep track of numbers). Donations (of money and/or food) for The Trussell Trust are enthusiastically encouraged.

Creative and managing director of The Bill Murray Barry Ferns said "This was a HUGE event last year - with over 4000 people on the street, a street party that went on all day and evening and raised over £5000 for Islington Giving, and we've got some really exciting acts booked this year - so it'll be even bigger - I'd say we'll blow the roof off the place, but then we'd have no-where to perform."

Angel Comedy is a not for profit comedy club run by comedians. They pride themselves on being serious about comedy, community and accessibility.

Details of the items accepted (and those most needed) available at https://www.hackney.foodbank.org.uk/donate#donatefood



The Revel Puck Circus Launch New Circus Series in Brighton Photo
The Revel Puck Circus Launch New Circus Series in Brighton
Alongside their spectacular show The Wing Scuffle Spectacular, The Revel Puck Circus will be welcoming three fantastic emerging circus artists to Brighton this Spring! Offering the brightest young talent of the UK circus scene, the Revel Pucks encourage audiences of all ages and walks of life to delve into the exhilarating world of circus.
Cast Revealed For Talawas Major New Production, RECOGNITION Photo
Cast Revealed For Talawa's Major New Production, RECOGNITION
The two lead cast members and the creative team has been announced for Recognition, Talawa Theatre Company's major new production opening this summer.  Talawa, the UK's outstanding Black theatre company, is presenting the premiere of Recognition at Fairfield Halls, as part of This Is Croydon, London Borough of Culture 2023.  Recognition is inspired by the remarkable life and works of dual-heritage Black classical composer, and Croydon resident, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. 
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WUTHERING HEIGHTS Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WUTHERING HEIGHTS
All new production photos have been released from Wuthering Heights. The show opens at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, from 24 April, before touring to Oxford, London, Coventry and Newcastle.
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Photo
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS
Nicoll Entertainment has announced casting for the 2023 UK tour of Dragons and Mythical Beasts, the award-winning family show that brings mythical creatures to life on stage using spectacular puppetry.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of RETROGRADE at Kiln TheatrePhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of RETROGRADE at Kiln Theatre
April 26, 2023

Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Retrograde at Kiln Theatre.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]
April 26, 2023

Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened last night, 25 April, at the Leicester Square Theatre. All new photos have been released from the big night.
Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next MonthMaude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next Month
April 26, 2023

The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End have announced that from Monday 29 May 2023, star of HBO's Euphoria Maude Apatow will play 'Sally Bowles' and star of NBC's Quantum Leap and Netflix's Sandman Mason Alexander Park will play 'The Emcee' with Beverley Klein as 'Fraulein Schneider' and Teddy Kempner as 'Herr Schultz'.
Backyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace TheatreBackyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace Theatre
April 26, 2023

After seven years of sold out shows at the Union Chapel, Islington, Backyard Cinema's critically acclaimed Romeo+Juliet returns, with a brand-new location, playing at the Alexandra Palace Theatre this summer, with eight shows between Tuesday 30 May – Sunday 4 June.
Cast Revealed For ROMEO AND JULIET at the Almeida TheatreCast Revealed For ROMEO AND JULIET at the Almeida Theatre
April 26, 2023

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Rebecca Frecknall's production of Romeo and Juliet.  Learn more about the show here!
share