AN INSPECTOR CALLS Comes To Darlington Hippodrome This Fall

Following a sell-out tour in 2022, Stephen Daldry's multi award-winning National Theatre production of JB Priestley's AN INSPECTOR CALLS will be coming to Darlington Hippodrome in October.

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation.

Since 1992, Daldry's seminal production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide.

Director Stephen Daldry said: “We're thrilled to be presenting another tour of An Inspector Calls and excited to be opening at the Alexandra Palace. When we first made this production at The National Theatre in 1992 we could never have dreamt that it would still be going 32 years later and be just as relevant today as it was when it was first written.”

About the Director

Stephen Daldry is an award-winning West End and Broadway Director and Producer of shows including BILLY ELLIOT, THE INHERTIANCE & AN INSPECTOR CALLS, winning multiple Olivier & Tony awards. His latest play STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW opened at London's Phoenix Theatre in December 2023.

Tickets

An Inspector Calls is at Darlington Hippodrome from Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 October. For more information or to book visit darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01325 405405.