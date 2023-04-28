Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AFTERLIFEOVERTIME Announced at The White Bear Theatre

The Liminal is waiting. Featuring performers who won the 2023 Artist's Choice Award at the Vault Theatre festival, AfterlifeOvertime is a play conceived by Tom Kane.

Apr. 28, 2023  

AFTERLIFEOVERTIME Announced at The White Bear Theatre

The White Bear Theatre presents AfterlifeOvertime, May 9th-13th from 7:30 PM.

Welcome, weary traveler, this May we invite you to The Liminal, the capital city of Limbo and the youngest of the underworld cities. In AfterlifeOvertime we meet a weathered, cynical advertising executive, E, who finds herself trapped in a strange, unfeeling world. That is, until she meets a benevolent cab-driving ferryman by the name of Cyril. As she journeys through, E discovers the scope of a new magical realm and the nightmarish secrets it holds.

The Liminal is waiting. Featuring performers who won the 2023 Artist's Choice Award at the Vault Theatre festival, AfterlifeOvertime is a play conceived by Tom Kane. This play explores one story from the 'Liminal Cycle' of plays. Using frameworks from world mythological epics and the history of economics, Tom has created a rich world, full of dense religious, spiritual and mythological references and homages.

The Liminal Cycle charts the rise and fall of a capitalist city built in the underworld and its subsequent effect on the afterlives of humankind. AfterlifeOvertime serves as just one story within the Liminal's cornucopia - an entrance to this magical otherworld and descent into its evil, corporate depths.

AfterlifeOvertime

Written by Tom Kane

Directed by James Barlow

Produced by Maayan Amiran

Click Here




Photos: First Look At Al Murray And Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS, Opening at The Photo
Photos: First Look At Al Murray And Mel Giedroyc in THE CROWN JEWELS, Opening at The Garrick Theatre, 7 July
First look photos have been released of Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) and Mel Giedroyc (BBC 1’s The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4’s Light Lunch) who are set to start in the hilarious new West End comedy, The Crown Jewels which runs at The Garrick Theatre from Friday 7 July – Saturday 16 September 2023 ahead of regional tour dates.
Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed As Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Photo
Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed As Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Event
Be immersed in the world of fire-breathing dragons, car chases and convicts, Shakespeare galore, beautiful cabaret, slapstick, laughter, and so much more. Sip a cooling drink under a warm sunset, and relax on your rolled-out blanket, at Bath's only open-air theatre festival.
Full Cast Revealed For The World Première of Raminder Kaurs BREADTH at Omnibus Thea Photo
Full Cast Revealed For The World Première of Raminder Kaur's BREADTH at Omnibus Theatre
Sohaya Vision alongside Mukul and Ghetto Tigers have announced full casting for the world première of breaDth at Omnibus Theatre. Mukul Ahmed directs Erin Geraghty, Rez Kabir, Suzanne Kendall, David Kukadia, Kareem Nasif, and Celine Shamdasani.
Cast & Creatives Revealed For the World Premiere of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG Photo
Cast & Creatives Revealed For the World Premiere of THE RUMBLE UNDER THE RUG
Reading Rep Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of The Rumble Under the Rug, which is in partnership with Reading Libraries and will be directed and written by Helen Eastman after sell-out successes at Reading Rep with Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas, and Alby the Penguin Saves the World.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Revealed For UNDER THE KUNDE TREE at Southwark PlayhouseCast Revealed For UNDER THE KUNDE TREE at Southwark Playhouse
April 28, 2023

The cast has been announced for the world premiere of Under the Kundè Tree, an empowering production set during the ‘Hidden War’ of Cameroonian Independence in the 1950s, coming to Southwark Playhouse. 
Photos: First Look at WAR & CULTURE at New Diorama TheatrePhotos: First Look at WAR & CULTURE at New Diorama Theatre
April 28, 2023

All new production photos have been released for War & Culture at New Diorama Theatre. Performances run 26 April – 12 May, 2023.
MUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel LondonMUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel London
April 28, 2023

MUSICAL CON, the West End's official musical theatre fan convention, is back with over 70 West End stars joining fans at the ExCeL London on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023.
Dave Willetts Joins West End Revival of ASPECTS OF LOVE Next MonthDave Willetts Joins West End Revival of ASPECTS OF LOVE Next Month
April 28, 2023

Dave Willetts, one of the UK's most critically acclaimed musical stars joins the cast of the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Aspects of Love, which opens on 13 May 2023 at the Lyric Theatre in London.   He will play the role of Sir George Dillingham at every Monday performance from 29 May 2023, the role played by Michael Ball at every other performance.
PLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer SeasonPLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer Season
April 27, 2023

Orísun Productions announced in its 5th anniversary year, that its critically acclaimed stage play PlayFight will run for five nights from 29th May & 31st May-3rd June 2023 as part of Pleasance Theatre's Spring/Summer Season.
share