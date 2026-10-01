ABBA VOYAGE to Host Gala Performances for BBC Children in Need

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ABBA Voyage will host two gala performances, presented with BBC Radio 2 in aid of BBC Children in Need, at 1.00pm and 6.00pm on Sunday 8 November 2026 at the ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

After a successful event for last year’s BBC Children in Need, which raised over £200,000, BBC Radio 2 returns to ABBA Voyage with these gala performances, hosted by Vernon Kay, who presents the UK’s most listened to radio show with a weekly audience of 6.8 million.

Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson, Producers of ABBA Voyage, said today: "Sharing the joy of ABBA's music while raising money for such a brilliant cause means the world to us, and a huge thank you to Vernon Kay for his incredible support.”

Vernon Kay said, "I'm thrilled to be hosting the BBC Children in Need gala performances of ABBA Voyage. It's an incredible show for an amazing cause, and I can't wait to welcome audiences for a very special day.”

Claire Hoyle, CEO of BBC Children in Need, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to ABBA Voyage for their continued support of BBC Children in Need. Their generous £300,000 donation will make a real difference to children and young people across the UK, helping to make sure every child has someone by their side when they need it most. We’re delighted to be working together again with BBC Radio 2 to make this year’s Gala performances even bigger and more special.”

About ABBA Voyage

ABBA Voyage is a unique full-scale concert experience, blurring the lines between physical and digital to bring one of the biggest pop acts of all time back to the stage. The production reunites Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as digital versions of themselves as they appeared at their peak, performing all of their iconic hits on stage alongside a live ten-piece band inside the purpose-built ABBA Arena.

Running at approximately 100 minutes with no interval, ABBA Voyage blends state-of-the-art visual technology with a live band for a show unlike anything else in the world. The award-winning production has been seen by over 4 million people since opening in May 2022 at ABBA Arena, a bespoke 3,000-capacity venue in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, East London.

ABBA Voyage plays seven concerts a week including weekend matinees. Additional performances continue to be added regularly to meet demand and £35 tickets for 16–25 year olds are added every month.

In May 2025, ABBA Voyage marked its third London anniversary by expanding its setlist for the first time, adding additional songs including ‘Super Trouper’, ‘The Name of the Game’, ‘Money, Money, Money’ and ‘Take a Chance on Me’.

ABBA Voyage is a concert experience created by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The concert is directed by Baillie Walsh and produced by Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson for Goldonder AB, a company founded by Conni Jonsson, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

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