A fifth of theatre workers fear cost-of-living crisis will force them to quit industry
A new survey by Equity highlights the fears of performing arts workers
Almost 20% of performers and theatre workers believe they may have to leave the industry because of the cost-of-living crisis, a new survey by Equity reveals.
The survey has been carried out to assess how its members feel they will be impacted by the cost-of-living crisis. 19% of respondents anticipate having to leave the entertainment industry due to the cost-of-living crisis and 60% anticipate difficulty in meeting essential costs, such as rent and bills.
