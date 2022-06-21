Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A fifth of theatre workers fear cost-of-living crisis will force them to quit industry

A new survey by Equity highlights the fears of performing arts workers

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 21, 2022  

A fifth of theatre workers fear cost-of-living crisis will force them to quit industry

Almost 20% of performers and theatre workers believe they may have to leave the industry because of the cost-of-living crisis, a new survey by Equity reveals.

The survey has been carried out to assess how its members feel they will be impacted by the cost-of-living crisis. 1​9% of respondents anticipate having to leave the entertainment industry due to the cost-of-living crisis and 60% anticipate difficulty in meeting essential costs, such as rent and bills.

Click here to read more about the survey



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan