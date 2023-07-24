A STRANGE LOOP Star Larry Owens Will Perform Solo Show at Edinburgh Fringe

Performances will run August 2-13, 15-27 at  Assembly Roxy - Upstairs.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Comedian and off-Broadway star of A Strange Loop, Larry Owens, will bring a solo performance to Edinburgh Fringe next month. The show, titled Larry Owens Live, will feature original music and sharp stand-up comedy.

Known to theatre-fans for his award winning performance in A Strange Loop, concert-goers for headlining Sondheim at Carnegie Hall and television-watchers for Abbott Elementary (ABC), Search Party (HBO Max), High Maintenance (HBO) and Life & Beth (HULU).

Performances will run August 2-13, 15-27 at  Assembly Roxy - Upstairs. Learn more and purchase tickets Click Here.





