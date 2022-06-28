70% Of Theatre Audiences Are Female, Arts Council England Survey Reveals

70% of theatre audiences at National Portfolio Organisations from 2020 to 2021 were female, according to a report published by Arts Council England.

The survey also showed that just 7% of audiences were from black, Asian or ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The figures have been published as part of Arts Council England's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion data report for 2020 to 2021, with data gathered from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

The report aims to show the diversity within the creative and cultural sector in England.

The Arts Council has emphasised that direct comparisons cannot be made to previous years, as the pandemic impacted how the 2020/21 diversity data was gathered and reported. This included data reporting being voluntary between July 2020 and July 2021, rather than a requirement for National Portfolio Organisations.

Read the full report here.