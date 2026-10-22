41 Degrees Productions to Present VOLTA: A Scratch Night
The emerging theatre company invites audiences to experience two scenes from each work in progress and discuss narrative directions with writers.
Volta: A Night of Two Halves is the latest scratch night from emerging theatre production company 41 Degrees Productions.
Putting a new spin on the traditional scratch night format, Volta will invite audiences to experience two contrasting extracts from each participating writer's play or musical in development. Rather than presenting a single scene of a work in progress, the evening will offer a glimpse into different parts of each play or musical, encouraging audiences to consider how characters, relationships and narratives evolve as a piece unfolds. During the interval, audience members will have the opportunity to chat with one another and the writers about the material they've seen, their feelings on it, and the possible directions each narrative might take next.
By placing these discussions at the heart of the evening, Volta creates space for audiences to reflect on their experience while giving writers a chance to hear how their work resonates with others.
Applications are now open for writers wishing to submit extracts from plays and musicals in development, and will close on Friday 6 November at 10pm. Writers interested in taking part can find further information and submit their work here.
About 41 Degrees Productions
41 Degrees Productions is a new theatre production company founded by Artistic Directors Charlotte Hunter and Freya Mactavish and Executive Director Alex Boulton. Through networking events, scratch nights, workshops, and informal opportunities to meet and collaborate, they aim to forge pathways into the theatre industry and foster lasting creative relationships. Their first event, Scratch Like A Pro, presented extracts from 11 new plays, musicals, and comedians, played to a sold-out Golden Goose Theatre in September 2026.
Charlotte Hunter, Co-Artistic Director, said: 'I am so excited for our second scratch night, after selling out our inaugural event last month. Volta provides something new for audiences in being able to chat to writers halfway through experiencing their script for the first time, and we can't wait to see how writers respond to that, and how it helps these new plays and musicals develop. It should be a lot of fun!'
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