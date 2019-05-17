2018 FOLLIES Cast Recording is Now Available At The NT Bookshop

Following the final performance of Follies in the Olivier on 11 May, the National Theatre announces the CD release of Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical Follies - 2018 National Theatre Cast Recording this Friday, 17 May.

Following its 2018 Olivier Award wins for Best Musical Revival and Best Costume Design and a sold out run at the National Theatre, this critically acclaimed production of Follies releases its much-anticipated London Cast Recording. Including musical hits such as I'm Still Here, Broadway Baby and Losing My Mind.

Follies tells the story of the former performers of Weismann's Follies, reunited for the first time in their theatre which is to be demolished the next day. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Director of Follies and Associate of the National Theatre Dominic Cooke said:

"Directing Follies has been a privilege. It is a heart-breaking, universal piece and the National Theatre committed epic resources to realise it. The original company gave detailed, powerful performances and I'm delighted that we managed to record them for listeners to appreciate Stephen Sondheim's peerless score, just as I was working with an equally brilliant cast on the Olivier revival."

FOLLIES - 2018 National Theatre Cast Recording was recorded at RAK Studios in London with world-renowned producer Nigel Wright, conducted by Olivier Nominee Nigel Lilley and mixed by SMP Studios, Buckinghamshire. The soundtrack cast includes Julie Armstrong, Norma Attallah, Josephine Barstow, Jeremy Batt, Tracie Bennett, Di Botcher, Billy Boyle, Janie Dee, Anouska Eaton, Liz Ewing, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Peter Forbes, Emily Goodenough, Bruce Graham, Adrian Grove, Fred Haig, Aimee Hodnett, Dawn Hope, Liz Izen, Alison Langer, Emily Langham, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Ian McLarnon, Leisha Mollyneux, Gemma Page, Kate Parr, Philip Quast, Edwin Ray, Gary Raymond, Adam Rhys-Charles, Jordan Shaw, Imelda Staunton, Zizi Strallen, Barnaby Thompson, Christine Tucker, Michael Vinsen and Alex Young.

FOLLIES Track Listing

Prologue Beautiful Girls Don't Look At Me Waiting For The Girls Upstairs Rain On The Roof / Ah, Paris! / Broadway Baby (Medley) The Road You Didn't Take In Buddy's Eyes Who's That Woman? I'm Still Here Too Many Mornings The Right Girl One More Kiss Could I Leave You? Loveland You're Gonna Love Tomorrow / Love Will See Us Through (Medley) Buddy's Blues Losing My Mind The Story Of Lucy and Jessie Live, Laugh, Love End of Show

FOLLIES - 2018 National Theatre Cast Recording is also available across digital download and streaming accounts now. Download and streaming link can be found HERE.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You