10th Anniversary Production of CAPTAIN AMAZING Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough in May

Performances begin on 1 May.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Matthew Schmolle Productions has announced the 10 year anniversary production of Alistair McDowall’s critically acclaimed Captain Amazing will open at Southwark Playhouse Borough this May. With previews from 1st May and press night on 2nd May.  

Returning to play the titular character will be Mark Weinman who previously inhabited the role to critical acclaim and who the piece was initially written for. Once again, Clive Judd directs with re-imagined lighting and projection from Will Monks, sound design from Asaf Zohar and set design from Georgia de Grey.

On his return to the production Mark said today: “I’m absolutely delighted to be able to play Captain Amazing one more time - not least because I’m now closer to the titular characters age and I don’t have to play up any more! There’s not many chances for an actor to go back to a role ten years on and it’s a real privilege to get to speak Ali’s words again. What a treat to share this story in a new version which brings it up to date for new audiences.”

Playwright Alistair McDowall added: “I have very fond memories of making Captain Amazing with Mark and Clive ten years ago. Mark is one of the most powerful actors around and Clive is a director of impeccable skill - the two of them returning to the play with a new production is extremely exciting.”

Captain Amazing tells the story of the transformative power of fatherhood, everyday acts of courage and how even the invincible aren’t immune to tragedy. Award-winning Alistair McDowall’s funny, inventive and poignant one-man show was showered with glittering reviews after its world premiere at Live Theatre, Newcastle and the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, receiving a national tour in 2014.

Have you ever met a superhero? A real superhero? What if superheroes were all around us, quietly walking the streets, working in offices, or taking their children to school? Mark, a reticent young man, is impelled into articulacy, action and superherodom by the arrival of his daughter, Emily. You see, some superheroes don’t know they are superheroes until they become fathers.

As part of the production, in partnership with arts charity The Working Party, MSP will be creating a bursary supported production traineeship on the show for an early career, solo theatre maker.  For more information keep an eye on the production social channels.




