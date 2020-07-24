SCROUNGER Will Get a Strictly Limited Online Release as Part of #FinboroughForFree

The video is free to view, and will be available from the Finborough Theatre YouTube channel.

SCROUNGER will get its world premiere in a strictly limited online release. Scrounger is by Playwright in Residence at the Finborough Theatre Athena Stevens.

Directed by Lily McLeish

Design by Anna Reid

Lighting by Anthony Doran

Sound by Julian Starr.

Presented by Sarah Lawrie for Aegis Productions in association with Neil McPherson for the Finborough Theatre.

Cast: Leigh Quinn. Athena Stevens.

Available from 9am on Saturday, 1 August until midnight on Monday, 3 August 2020, and again from 9am until midnight on Monday, 31 August.

On the streets of Elephant and Castle, everyone likes to make speculations about Scrounger. She needs help, she must not be aware of the complexities of the world, she is sent from the demons to torture her mum... at least according to her Nigerian Uber driver.

Scrounger doesn't care. A successful online personality, she's got more power from her bedroom than anyone on the Southwark estates could dream of. She's educated, she's ballsy, and with a huge network of online allies, Scrounger is a woman who knows how to make change happen.

That is, until an airline destroys her wheelchair.

Inspired by real events and a lawsuit initiated by Stevens herself, Scrounger drives towards the realities of how Britain is failing its most vulnerable and the extreme cost paid by those seeking justice.

Originally seen as part of Vibrant 2019 - A Festival of Finborough Playwrights, Scrounger received its world premiere at the Finborough Theatre in January 2020 where it received rave reviews, was nominated for six OffWestEnd Awards and a London Pub Theatres Standing Ovation Award, and was named one of The Stage's Top Five Theatre Shows and Time Out's Show of the Week.

As part of the Finborough Theatre's #FinboroughForFree initiative, the theatre will be releasing a new play every month for as long as we can during our closure to watch online for free. For more information about this and other Finborough Theatre productions currently available to stream online, visit the website here.

