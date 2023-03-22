Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre

Performances run 20 April 2023 - 27 May 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced that Sex Education star Patricia Allison is to take the role of Kath in muti-award winning playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Henri-Pierre Roché's autobiographical wartime novel Jules and Jim.

The star of the hit Netflix comedy drama series will be joined by Samuel Collings as Jules and Alex Mugnaioni as Jim in this romantic and emotionally compelling world premiere.


Directed by Stella Powell-Jones in her first production as Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre, Jules and Jim charts three friends over three decades, in one great story of love. Jules and Jim live a bohemian existence in pre-war Paris, where despite their different backgrounds and nationalities they vow to live a life in pursuit of love. But with the approaching rumble of war, time is running out. Until one day Kath walks into their lives - wild, dangerous, and irresistible. Together, the three embark on a whirlwind adventure across Europe.

Exploring the themes of love, fidelity and obsession, Jules and Jim tells a story of what it is to live with honesty and freedom at whatever cost.

The legend of French cinema François Truffaut who immortalised Jules and Jim in his 1962 film, described Roché's novel as "A perfect hymn to love and perhaps to life."

Patricia Allison is best known as Ola Nyman in Sex Education. Her recent stage roles include A Dolls House Part 2 at Donmar Warehouse and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre. Samuel Collings played Hector McQueen in the Chichester Theatre/Theatre Royal Bath's stage adaptation of Murder On The Orient Express and recently played Jekyll in Guildford Shakespeare Company's production of Jekyll and Hyde. Alex Mugnaioni was recently nominated for an OffWestEnd Award for best Lead Performance in A Play, for Straight White Men at Southwark Playhouse. His other credits include The National Theatre production of Tony Kushner's adapation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt's The Visit.

Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones says, "I couldn't be more excited to bring this play to life with the incredible talents of Patricia Allison, Samuel Collings and Alex Mugnaioni. They are an extraordinary trio. I know all three of them are as thrilled as I am to share a new play by Timberlake with audiences, especially in such an intimate setting. It's a play of both exquisite precision and panoramic scope. Patricia, Samuel and Alex bring the spirit of curiosity, humour and quicksilver nature that the play demands. Jules and Jim is also a fantastic story of adventure: three remarkable individuals who reject the rules to live a life in pursuit of love. I couldn't ask for better people to be setting off on this adventure with."




Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans Photo
Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans
Coinciding with the launch of their new website, Marchmont House have unveiled the first events as part of their 2023 season.  The range of events on offer are designed to bring people together to celebrate creativity – this ethos lies at the very heart of all Marchmont’s endeavours, from its public events to its unique artist residencies and on-site studios.
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton
Aptly kicking off its UK Tour in James’ hometown – and that of his protagonist detective Roy Grace – this stage adaptation by Shaun McKenna is capably performed and authentically menacing in its simplicity, but a problem with pacing prevents it from fulfilling its full potential.
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman Photo
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman
Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. 
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With The Magical Dead Cat Tour Photo
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'
Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live tour to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

More Hot Stories For You


Guy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music HallGuy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music Hall
March 22, 2023

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the beloved classic Under Milk Wood, award-winning solo performer Guy Masterson brings Dylan Thomas' most famous and enduring work to Wilton's Music Hall for one week only.
Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary TourPhotos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
March 21, 2023

Brand new production photographs of the cast of Titanic The Musical have been released  (21 March 2023) as the show continues its journey of the UK and Ireland.
Creative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London PalladiumCreative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London Palladium
March 21, 2023

FOURTH WALL LIVE has announced the full creative team, band, singers and dancers joining Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE at the London Palladium.
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
March 21, 2023

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up TourExtra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
March 21, 2023

Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
share