Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced that Sex Education star Patricia Allison is to take the role of Kath in muti-award winning playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Henri-Pierre Roché's autobiographical wartime novel Jules and Jim.

The star of the hit Netflix comedy drama series will be joined by Samuel Collings as Jules and Alex Mugnaioni as Jim in this romantic and emotionally compelling world premiere.



Directed by Stella Powell-Jones in her first production as Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre, Jules and Jim charts three friends over three decades, in one great story of love. Jules and Jim live a bohemian existence in pre-war Paris, where despite their different backgrounds and nationalities they vow to live a life in pursuit of love. But with the approaching rumble of war, time is running out. Until one day Kath walks into their lives - wild, dangerous, and irresistible. Together, the three embark on a whirlwind adventure across Europe.

Exploring the themes of love, fidelity and obsession, Jules and Jim tells a story of what it is to live with honesty and freedom at whatever cost.

The legend of French cinema François Truffaut who immortalised Jules and Jim in his 1962 film, described Roché's novel as "A perfect hymn to love and perhaps to life."

Patricia Allison is best known as Ola Nyman in Sex Education. Her recent stage roles include A Dolls House Part 2 at Donmar Warehouse and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre. Samuel Collings played Hector McQueen in the Chichester Theatre/Theatre Royal Bath's stage adaptation of Murder On The Orient Express and recently played Jekyll in Guildford Shakespeare Company's production of Jekyll and Hyde. Alex Mugnaioni was recently nominated for an OffWestEnd Award for best Lead Performance in A Play, for Straight White Men at Southwark Playhouse. His other credits include The National Theatre production of Tony Kushner's adapation of Friedrich Dürrenmatt's The Visit.

Artistic Director Stella Powell-Jones says, "I couldn't be more excited to bring this play to life with the incredible talents of Patricia Allison, Samuel Collings and Alex Mugnaioni. They are an extraordinary trio. I know all three of them are as thrilled as I am to share a new play by Timberlake with audiences, especially in such an intimate setting. It's a play of both exquisite precision and panoramic scope. Patricia, Samuel and Alex bring the spirit of curiosity, humour and quicksilver nature that the play demands. Jules and Jim is also a fantastic story of adventure: three remarkable individuals who reject the rules to live a life in pursuit of love. I couldn't ask for better people to be setting off on this adventure with."