& JULIET, CINDERELLA, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, FROZEN and More to Take Part in WEST END LIVE

West End LIVE is finally back on stage, heralding the triumphant return of London's world-leading theatre industry. Forming part of Westminster City Council's Inside Out Festival and the Society of London Theatre's #BackOnStage campaign, West End LIVE will see Trafalgar Square transformed into an open-air theatre like no other, treating thousands of theatre fans to free performances from the West End's top shows over the weekend of 18 and 19 September.

This year's event features the first ever West End LIVE appearances from award-winning musicals Hamilton and The Book Of Mormon, as well as an exciting roster of new shows - including The Prince Of Egypt, Dear Evan Hansen, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Back To The Future: The Musical and Pretty Woman: The Musical - alongside many established favourites.

In total, over 30 shows and acts will take to the stage for this unique celebration of theatre, a joint production by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT).

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of SOLT, said:

'It is fantastic to be able to bring West End LIVE back this year. I can't think of a better way to fully welcome back our beloved productions and celebrate the incredible talent, resilience and creativity on our stages, and to put on an unforgettable show for the countless theatre lovers who have supported our industry so passionately in its time of need.'

Cllr Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, said:

'I have been proud of all the West End LIVE shows we have staged in partnership with SOLT over the years - but this year's event is particularly momentous as it shows the world the West End is back in business.

'Our theatreland is a unique attraction for international and UK visitors, and it has been devastating for the industry to be forced to close its venues for months on end.

'The stellar line-up for this year's West End LIVE weekend draws a line under that. We look forward to welcoming people back safely to Trafalgar Square for a free, two-day taster of their favourite musicals - old and new. Enjoy the magic this September - West End LIVE is back!'

West End LIVE welcomes Sky VIP as a supporting partner for the first time, after working with SOLT and a raft of London shows over the past year to create exclusive videos for their Sky VIPs, giving vital opportunities to performers during the pandemic.

The event also continues its partnership with Magic Radio, with an array of leading Magic presenters co-hosting the stage across the weekend, including Emma B, Tom Price, Sonali Shah and more to be announced.

Official London Theatre will be backstage throughout the weekend sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content across our social channels.

West End LIVE will remain free and unticketed as in previous years. To keep everyone safe, however, all attendees aged 18 and over will be asked to demonstrate their Covid status to gain entry to the event.

West End LIVE will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine and Marco Nardi.

List of shows appearing at West End LIVE 2021

More shows are likely to be announced in the lead-up to the event

& Juliet

Amélie The Musical

Back To The Future The Musical

The Book Of Mormon

Choir Of Man

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Doctor Who: Time Fracture

Dreamgirls UK Tour

English National Opera

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World

Disney's Frozen

Grease UK Tour

The Great Gatsby

Hamilton

Heathers The Musical

Jersey Boys

Les Misérables

Disney's The Lion King

Magic Goes Wrong

Magic Mike Live

Mamma Mia!

Mary Poppins

Matilda The Musical

The Phantom Of The Opera

Pretty Woman: The Musical

The Prince Of Egypt

Rock of Ages UK Tour

Six

The Last Five Years

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

For more information: westendlive.co.uk