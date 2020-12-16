Theatre West Virginia Presents HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

City of Beckley and Theatre of West Virginia are pleased to present America's Got Talent winner and Columbia recording artist Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. in his 10th annual "Home for the Holidays" virtual performance in conjunction with StageIt on Monday, December 21 at 7pm ET.

This special evening of holiday cheer will be filled with holiday hits and Christmas classics from the crooner's top-selling "Christmas Made for Two" album, and his special brand of "Murphy Magic!" Gather the whole family and huddle around the screen as you interact directly with Landau by requesting your favorite songs, sending special holiday shout-outs and more!

"It might be unsafe for you to come to a theater to see me, so I'm going to come see you this Christmas, online. We all need to keep that human connection to one another, especially during the holiday season. I can't believe this is my 10th Christmas tour-what a blessing to be able to do what I love, and it's all thanks to you for supporting me and helping me live my dream," says Landau.

Landau's 10th annual Christmas tour comes direct to your home with a variety of styles, stories, holiday hits and musical memories. This virtual performance is easy to watch on your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet. Tickets are just $20 (200 StageIt Notes), and VIP Packages are available on Landau's online store for just $20 more and include a virtual backstage pass (aftershow Zoom call with Landau) and a Christmas stocking filled with Landau holiday goodies!

About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.: The season six winner of NBC TV's 'America's Got Talent', Landau has released three albums and a live in-concert DVD, including his Columbia Records debut 'That's Life' which spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. The versatile vocalist's new project 'Landau Live in Las Vegas' was recorded at the legendary Caesars Palace and is slated for a 2021 release. Landau's book 'From Washing Cars To Hollywood Star' was an Amazon #1 best-seller, and he made his film debut in 2018's 'Choices'. He has toured around the world and appeared on hundreds of TV and radio shows and podcasts. Landau was named one of the "Ten Outstanding Young Americans' by the United States Jaycees, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, received the 'Reality TV Show Personality of the Year' Award and the 'West Virginian of the Year' honor while helping raise over a million dollars for charities in his home state of West Virginia.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://stageit.com/landaumurphyjr/92071 or www.theatrewestvirginia.org.

The top supporter of this show will receive a free VIP package, which includes a virtual backstage pass (aftershow Zoom call with Landau) and a Christmas stocking filled with Landau holiday goodies, so hop on that tip button and rise to the top!