The Mill Offers Youth Series And Youth FlexPasses

A new Youth Theatre experience is coming to Swift Creek Mill in 2019-2020! For the first time, the theatre is offering family performances on select nights and weekends for Youth Series shows.

The first organized Youth Theatre season began at Swift Creek Mill in 1989 with a holiday show that played locally to the Children's Hospital and the Christmas Mother program. Growing over the years, now the educational season is anchored by the popular Drifty the Snowman series written by Paul Deiss, accompanied by a selection of original productions. For older students, the Mill offers field trip performances of relevant Mainstage Season plays.

For decades the youth program focused on area schools, daycares, and home schools as an affordable and educational field trip option. In 2019-2020 Swift Creek Mill Theatre has added family performances. Managing Director Steven Koehler says, "We are excited to offer these shows on days and times when families can enjoy them together. We are beginning with a few performances and will grow in future seasons as demand for the performances increases."

Also in response to requests from patrons, the Mill is launching discount Youth FlexPasses to make sharing theatre with kids even easier! Purchase Youth FlexPasses now at swiftcreekmill.com/families. Individual tickets are on sale June 1. There are also Student Rush tickets available one hour before any Mainstage Show for only $10. See below for the Youth Series schedule. More information is available at swiftcreekmill.com/youth-series.

2019-2020 Youth Series Season

El Día de los Muertos by the Latin Ballet of Virginia

Field trips: Oct. 21-25 (M-F) 10:15 AM; Family Performance: Friday, Oct. 25 7:00 PM - Reserved Dining 5:00 PM (optional)

Drifty's Naughty or Nice List by Paul Deiss

Field trips: Dec. 2 - 20 (M-F) 10:15 AM & 12:30 PM; Family Performances: Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21 10:15 AM & 1:00 PM - Reserved pizza lunch after (optional)

Unsung Heroes by Tom Width

Field trips: Feb. 10-28 (M-F); Family Performances: Saturday, Feb. 15 10:15 AM & 12:30 PM with reserved light lunch after each (optional); Tuesday Feb. 18 & Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7:00 PM with reserved dining 5:00 PM (optional)

Chicken Little on the Farm by Tom Width and Paul Deiss

Field trips: Apr. 6 - May 1 (M-F); Family Performances: Saturdays Apr. 11 & 18 10:15 AM & 12:30 PM with reserved light lunch after each (optional); Tuesday Apr. 21 & Wednesday Apr. 22 7:00 PM with reserved dining 5:00 PM (optional)

Swift Creek Mill is one of the oldest registered landmarks in the nation and is home to historic Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a not-for-profit that has been providing Central and Southside Virginia professional performing arts for over 50 years. "The Mill," as patrons call it, has long been a beacon for cultural arts and a trusted resource in the area. Find out more at swiftcreekmill.com.

Logos, left to right and top to bottom: Family Performances logo © Swift Creek Mill Theatre; Dia de los Muertos, Drifty's Naughty or Nice List, Unsung Heroes, Chicken Little logos © Amanda Chronister





Related Articles Shows View More West Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You