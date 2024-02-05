The Met: Live in HD Brings Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

The performance will take place on May 11, 2024 at 12:55 pm.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

The Met: Live in HD brings Puccini's Madama Butterfly to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this spring. The performance will take place on May 11, 2024 at 12:55 pm.

Extraordinary soprano Asmik Grigorian tackles the demanding role of Cio-Cio-San, the loyal geisha at the heart of Puccini’s devastating tragedy. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman stars as the callous American naval officer Pinkerton, whose betrayal destroys her.

Mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong reprises the role of the steadfast maid Suzuki, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the American consul Sharpless. Acclaimed maestro Xian Zhang takes the podium to conduct Anthony Minghella’s vivid production.




