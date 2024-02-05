The performance will take place on May 11, 2024 at 12:55 pm.
POPULAR
The Met: Live in HD brings Puccini's Madama Butterfly to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this spring. The performance will take place on May 11, 2024 at 12:55 pm.
Extraordinary soprano Asmik Grigorian tackles the demanding role of Cio-Cio-San, the loyal geisha at the heart of Puccini’s devastating tragedy. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman stars as the callous American naval officer Pinkerton, whose betrayal destroys her.
Mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong reprises the role of the steadfast maid Suzuki, and baritone Lucas Meachem is the American consul Sharpless. Acclaimed maestro Xian Zhang takes the podium to conduct Anthony Minghella’s vivid production.
Videos
|The Single Man
Colonial Arts Center (2/09-2/11)
|Self-Help
Old Opera House Theatre (2/02-2/11)
|The Second-to-Last Chance Ladies League
Old Opera House Theatre (3/08-3/17)
|Grease, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (5/03-5/10)
|Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (4/14-4/14)
|Grease, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (5/03-5/10)
|Little House on the Prairie the Musical
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (3/01-3/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You