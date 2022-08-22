Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 22, 2022  
The Charleston Light Opera Guild Presents PUTTING IT TOGETHER This Weekend

If you've never seen a Charleston Light Opera Guild Show or you're a seasoned musical theatre fan, this show is for you!

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present Stephen Sondheim's Putting It Together at City Center in Charleston's Slack Plaza on Saturday August 27 at 7:00pm.

Bring a chair and enjoy this free 1 hour 45 minute FREE musical review!

Stephen Sondheim has been praised for having "reinvented the American musical" and "Putting It Together," contains music from 13 of his most well known shows.

The plot is centered around 5 characters who are gathered at an all-night after-party following an event. They share thoughts, desires and disappointments.

The five-member cast consists of Rudi Arrowood, Cedrick Farmer, Jacob Fleck, Christa Navy, and Chris Terpening with accompaniment by duo pianists David and John Patrick.

The production is directed by Nina Denton Pasinetti with musical direction by David Patrick.





