SHREK JR. to Play at Apollo Civic Theatre

The swamp of Shrek Jr. will be headed to the historic Apollo Civic Theatre in Martinsburg, West Virginia November 15,16, and 17.

In this musical with everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek sets off to confront the powerful Lord Farquaad after the swamp is overrun with banished misfit fairytales. While on the way, Shrek is presented with the option to rescue Princess Fiona which will fix his swamp. With obstacles along the way, this imaginative show has fun for the whole family.

Shrek Jr. features music by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. It first appeared on Broadway in 2008 at the Broadway Theatre starring Brian d'Arcy James as Shrek and Sutton Foster as Fiona.



For more information and tickets, visit https://www.apollocivictheatre.org





