Kara Lee Corthron to Host Online Book Signing

LA-based and award-winning author Kara Lee Corthron is joining Four Seasons Books and the Contemporary American Theater Festival for an online book reading of her newest young adult novel, Daughters of Jubilation. The reading will take place over Zoom on Tuesday, December 8 at 6:30pm.

The book follows the story of Evvie Deschamps, a young black teenager living in the Jim Crow South, as she struggles to understand her past and gain control of her magical powers passed down through generations of women in her family.

Nicole M. Smith, CATF's Company Manager describes her experience reading the book. "From page one, I could see the world Kara created for Evvie - her house, the town," she begins. "Kara's writing is captivating. I was on Evvie's journey with her. I was overwhelmed with her; I was scared with her; and I celebrated with her."

Published in October, Daughters of Jubilation has received praise from many noteworthy publications including Girls' Life, Buzzfeed, Parade, Teen Vogue, and Riveted.

"It makes sense that Kara is receiving so much recognition," Peggy McKowen, CATF's Associate Producing Director states. "Kara addresses difficult topics like relationships, abuse, and self-esteem very effectively and tastefully. This book really opens the door to have conversations with teenagers about these issues."

This will be Corthron's second book reading at Four Seasons. In 2017, when her play Welcome to Fear City was produced at CATF, Four Seasons hosted an author reading of her first young adult novel, The Truth of Right Now.

To order an autographed copy from Four Seasons, call the store at 304-876-3486 and request a personalized copy. There is no additional charge for autographed books.

After Corthron reads a section of her novel, former WEPM radio host Hans Fogle will facilitate a question and answer session with online viewers. For more information about the book reading and for the event link visit www.catf.org. The event is free and registration is not required.

Sponsored in part by the West Virginia Humanities Council, the Daughters of Jubilation author reading is the second online collaboration between Four Seasons Books and the Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University. The first event in October featured Richard Dresser and his book It Happened Here.

Shows View More West Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You