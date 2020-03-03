Join The Old Opera House Theatre Guild Now

Looking for something exciting to do? In order to expand our membership base, beginning March 12th, the Old Opera House Theatre Guild will hold nightly meetings on the second Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the Jean Heiler Art Gallery, downstairs in the Old Opera House.

This first meeting will feature a short program, a tour of the Opera House, and light appetizers and wine. The Old Opera House is located at 204 N. George St., in Charles Town just a block up from the Court House square and parking is free after 6pm during the week and on weekends. These nightly meetings will alternate with the luncheon meetings on a schedule to be determined.

Since the Guild was formed in the late 1970's to contribute to the Old Opera House by ushering, fundraising, and other activities, the Guild has attracted members passionate about the theatre arts and getting together to enjoy each other's company. The Guild members wants to share their enthusiasm and are looking for new members from high school age on up who would like to usher at Old Opera House performances at least twice a year. Students can earn community service hours, and everyone will earn our gratitude and can join in the theatre camaraderie. General Guild membership is $30 per academic year; student membership is free.

Long-time member, Dorcas Ramsburg, thinks the "Old Opera House is one of the best things the town has going," and has always loved meeting the people in the Guild. And, actually, everywhere else she meets people. That's a pretty general feeling among Guild members, and we invite you to join us at the March 12th or any other meeting to see if you would be interested.





