Charleston Light Opera Guild Will Return to Live Performances With PUTTING IT TOGETHER This Week

Charleston Light Opera Guild will return to live summer theater in a limited seating outdoor venue during June 2021. The organization has spent much time and research in preparation of protocols that will ensure prospective casts, crews and audiences the confidence needed to return to performances both safely and responsibly during this pandemic.

"PUTTING IT TOGETHER," a Stephen Sondheim revue that tells a story, will be presented for 8 performances, June 17-20 and 24-27, 2021 at the new Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences WV.

The five cast production is set at an all-night home party following a black-tie event and features songs from 13 Sondheim musicals. The songs cleverly weave a tale of action and reflection on relationships. The 1 hour 40 minute production showcases Sondheim music from "Sunday in the Park with George," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Follies," "Into the Woods," "A Little Night Music," "Company," "Sweeney Todd," "Assassins," "Anyone Can Whistle," "The Frogs," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Dick Tracy," and "Do I Hear a Waltz?"

Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, George Hearn, John Barrowman, Kathie Lee Gifford, Steven Collins, Christopher Durang, Michael Rupert, Rachel York, Ruthie Henshall and Bronson Pinchot were members of the 1993 US and 1999 Broadway companies.

Call (304) 561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org to get your tickets!

All tickets are $20 with general seating in the outdoor Susan Runyan Maier Sculpture Garden. Health protocols of mask wearing and spaced seating will be observed. Seating starts one half hour prior to the show. (Seating in pods of 2 and 4 should be purchased at the same time).

This show will consist of ONE ACT and last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Learn more at https://www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org/home/show-history/putting-it-together.