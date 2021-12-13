Always a Bridesmaid comes to The Old Opera House Theatre Company in February 2022.

In this hilarious comedic romp, four friends have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their Senior Prom: to be in each other's weddings, no matter what! More than thirty years later, these Southern friends-for-life are still making "the long walk" for each other, determined to honor that vow. Libby Ruth, the hopeful romantic with the perfect marriage, believes-in spite of all evidence to the contrary-that her friends can find the very same happiness.

Headstrong Deedra's "rock-solid" union hangs by a thread when she discovers her husband of many years not only has a wandering eye, but the hands to match. Monette, flashy, high-spirited and self-involved, continues to test her friends' love and patience with all-too-frequent trips down the aisle. And salt-of-the-earth, tree-hugging Charlie discovers-the hard way-that marital bliss is not the end of her rainbow and panics in outrageous style when the opportunity presents itself. Hop on this marriage-go-round for a laugh-out-loud journey with these beleaguered bridesmaids as they navigate the chop-py waters of love and matrimony.

Libby Ruth, Deedra, Monette and Charlie are committed to the notion that careers, waistlines and even marriages may disappear, but real friendships last a lifetime!

Performances run February 4, 5, 6 & 11, 12, 13, 2022.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.oldoperahouse.org/upcoming-shows.