A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances run December 8-16.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Holiday Season

A Christmas Carol comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this holiday season. Performances run December 8-16.

The production is adapted by Catherine Bush, from the novel by Charles Dickens.

In Charles Dickens’ timeless masterpiece, Ebenezer Scrooge must face the ghosts of his past, the reality of his present and the grim future that awaits him. With the help of three holiday Ghosts, Scrooge goes on a journey of self-discovery that teaches him the value of generosity, kindness and brotherhood. This innovative new production is guaranteed to satisfy the young and young at heart during the holiday season.




RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company to Present the Premiere of New Play DINERLAND Photo
The Contemporary Youth Arts Company to Present the Premiere of New Play DINERLAND

The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present the premiere of 'Dinerland,' a captivating new play by Charleston based playwright Dan Kehde. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Verdis NABUCCO Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2024 Photo
Verdi's NABUCCO Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2024

Verdi's Nabucco comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2024. The performance is set for January 6 at 12:55 PM. Learn more about the opera and how to purchase tickets here!

3
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

4
Florencia en el Amazonas - Catán Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December Photo
Florencia en el Amazonas - Catán Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

Florencia en el Amazonas - Catán comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. The performance is on December 17 at 2:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photo: Dates Set For THE WIZ on Broadway, First Look & Cast Performs With Orchestra For the First Time Video
Video/Photo: Dates Set For THE WIZ on Broadway, First Look & Cast Performs With Orchestra For the First Time
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (2/04-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop Of Horrors
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (10/20-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dinerland
Elk City Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You