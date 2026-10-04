YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Extended at Compass Rose Theater

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Compass Rose Theater will extend the show's run at the Annapolis Mall at Live Arts Studio through October 18. It was originally set to close October 4.

The Annapolis-based nonprofit has received support from the Anne Arundel County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, Rotary Club, AMFM, J.M. Kaplan Fund, local patrons and businesses since its inception in 2011.

The cast of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown features Back: Kelly Mok (Pig-Pen), James M. Toler (Charlie Brown), C.C. Gallagher (Linus). Middle: Keila Mumphord (Violet), Tori Farnsworth (Lucy), Julia Eakes (Sally), Lizzy Grice (Frieda). Front: Andrew Agner-Nichols (Snoopy), Tyler M. White (Schroeder). The artistic team includes Producer Barbara Webber, Artistic Director Madeline Austin, Director Tracy Adler, Musical Director Barrett Johnson, Choreographer Tori Farnsworth, Lighting Designer Marianne Meadows, and Stage Manager Kristi Gardner.

Compass Rose Theater has produced more than 50 professional productions and earned eight Helen Hayes Award nominations, along with multiple recommendations. Known for its powerful storytelling and commitment to arts education and diversity, Compass Rose serves students and audiences of all ages throughout the DMV region.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 12 Hrs 59 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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