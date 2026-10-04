YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Extended at Compass Rose Theater
Performances will now run through October 18.
Compass Rose Theater will extend the show's run at the Annapolis Mall at Live Arts Studio through October 18. It was originally set to close October 4.
The Annapolis-based nonprofit has received support from the Anne Arundel County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, Rotary Club, AMFM, J.M. Kaplan Fund, local patrons and businesses since its inception in 2011.
The cast of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown features Back: Kelly Mok (Pig-Pen), James M. Toler (Charlie Brown), C.C. Gallagher (Linus). Middle: Keila Mumphord (Violet), Tori Farnsworth (Lucy), Julia Eakes (Sally), Lizzy Grice (Frieda). Front: Andrew Agner-Nichols (Snoopy), Tyler M. White (Schroeder). The artistic team includes Producer Barbara Webber, Artistic Director Madeline Austin, Director Tracy Adler, Musical Director Barrett Johnson, Choreographer Tori Farnsworth, Lighting Designer Marianne Meadows, and Stage Manager Kristi Gardner.
Compass Rose Theater has produced more than 50 professional productions and earned eight Helen Hayes Award nominations, along with multiple recommendations. Known for its powerful storytelling and commitment to arts education and diversity, Compass Rose serves students and audiences of all ages throughout the DMV region.
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