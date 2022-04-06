World Premiere of THERE'S ALWAYS THE HUDSON to be Presented at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will present the world premiere of THERE'S ALWAYS THE HUDSON, Paola Lázaro's exploration of what lies beneath rage and anger when partners in pain agree to torment those who have tormented them. Directed by Jess McLeod, whose most recent Woolly adventure was co-directing the digital production of Hi, Are You Single?, THERE'S ALWAYS THE HUDSON runs May 9 to June 5, 2022.

Lola and T met years ago in a support group for sexual abuse survivors. They've made a pact...and the deadline is coming at them fast. So tonight, they decide to take matters into their own hands by plotting to exact revenge on anyone who has ever f-ked with them. Spend the night with two fractured souls who let loose their fury in this fearless adventure. Paola Lázaro's new work takes an unflinching look at confronting trauma, and how the bonds with our chosen family can carry us through.

"The impetus for this piece was pure and unapologetic healing," explains Lázaro. "I wanted to play on loud speakers the untold stories that were caged in the prisons of hurting minds. I wanted to be completely transparent and explore certain aspects of the 'psychology' of trauma."

The entire cast for THERE'S ALWAYS THE HUDSON returns from 2020, when the world premiere was originally scheduled. It includes Paola Lázaro (Lola), Justin Weaks* (T), Elan Zafir (Chase/Scott/Rudy), Migs Govea (Ernesto/Antonio), and Marilyn Torres (Madeline/Angie/ Isabela).

"We were two weeks into rehearsal for Paola's world premiere play when we had to stop because of the pandemic," shares Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes. "Though it was heartbreaking to send everyone home, I was so moved by how quickly this group of artists bonded over this brilliant material, with Paola at the center as not only the writer, but the lead performer as well. This is a play whose characters leap off the page with tremendous energy, authenticity, and depth, and I can't wait to be in the theatre with them again."

Directed by Jess McLeod, THERE'S ALWAYS THE HUDSON features work by Misha Kachman* (Scenic Designer), Barbara Samuels (Lighting Designer), Ivania Stack* (Costume Designer), Tosin Olufolabi (Sound Designer), Rachel Flesher (Fight/Intimacy Choreographer), Chelsea Radigan (Dramaturg), Leigh Robinette (Stage Manager), and Kaitlyn E.M. Sapp (Assistant Sound Design).

* Denotes Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Member

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

THERE'S ALWAYS THE HUDSON runs May 9 to June 5, 2022, with performances Wednesday through Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm and 7 pm. There are Pay-What-You-Will performances on Monday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 10, at 8 pm.

The dates and times for open captioned, ASL interpreted, and audio described performances for THERE'S ALWAYS THE HUDSON will be available on woollymammoth.net.

Assistive listening devices are available for all performances. Transmitters and accompanying headsets and ear speakers are available at the Box Office.

TICKETS

Tickets to THERE'S ALWAYS THE HUDSON start at $29, and are available at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939, and via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net.

Preview Pay-What-You-Will performances on May 9 and 10 are available exclusively through TodayTix. There are also 28 Pay-What-You-Will tickets available to every remaining performance by selecting the PWYW seats and adjusting the ticket price at woollymammoth.net.

Patrons who are 30-years-old and younger may, at any time, purchase Section C tickets for $20 to any performance. There are also discounts available for educators, first responders, and active U.S. military personnel, spouses, and veterans. More information is available at woollymammoth.net.

WOOLLY MAMMOTH'S HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOL

Entrance to any event at Woolly Mammoth will require proof of vaccination or, for those who are not vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event start time. Guests may show physical or digital proof of their health status, but not through mobile or third-party apps. Masks must be worn at all times while in the building. Learn more about Woolly Mammoth's health and safety protocols at https://www.woollymammoth.net/about-us/safety/.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Facebook: Facebook.com/WoollyMammothTC

Twitter: @WoollyMammothTC

Instagram: @woollymammothtc

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

PAOLA LÁZARO (Playwright, she/her) is an actress and playwright from San Juan, Puerto Rico.TV Acting: The Walking Dead, Lethal Weapon, SMILF, Wu Tang: An American Saga, Patty's Auto, Shelter. FILM: Pimp, Black Bear. Nominations: (Imagen Awards 2021) Best Supporting Actress in a Television Drama for The Walking Dead. (Drama Desk Awards 2015) Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play. As a writer: 2021 Steinberg Playwright Award. (Drama League Award 2017) Best Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play. (Outer Critics Circle Award 2017) for the John Gassner Playwriting Award. Sundance Institute Time Warner Storytelling Fellow 2017.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Jess McLeod (Director, she/her) is a director and social justice advocate specializing in risky, imaginative new work about America. Resident Director, Hamilton (Chicago); Artistic Associate, Broadway Advocacy Coalition; Artist Ambassador, NYCLU. Regional credits include Ryan J. Haddad's Hi, Are You Single? (Woolly/IAMA, co-dir. w/ Laura Savia); Michael Gene Sullivan's The Great Khan (San Diego REP); Idris Goodwin's Hype Man (ATL); Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice (Long Wharf); Stacy Osei-Kuffour's Hang Man, Hansol Jung's Wolf Play, (The Gift); Suzan-Lori Parks's Venus (Steppenwolf); Mara Nelson-Greenberg's Do You Feel Anger?, Abe Koogler's Fulfillment Center, The Admiral (1492.0) (A Red Orchid); Sharyn Rothstein's Landladies (Northlight); Earth To Kenzie (Lyric Opera of Chicago); Short Shakes! Midsummer (CST); and a reworked Marry Me A Little (Porchlight). Currently under commission at La Jolla Playhouse and Victory Gardens. Michael Maggio Directing Fellow, Goodman Theatre. @mcjessmc www.jess-mcleod.com.

ABOUT WOOLLY

Woolly Mammoth creates badass theater that highlights the stunning, challenging, and tremendous complexity of our world. For over 40 years, Woolly has maintained a high standard of artistic rigor while simultaneously daring to take risks, innovate, and push beyond perceived boundaries. One of the few remaining theaters in the country to maintain a company of artists, Woolly serves an essential research and development role within the American theater. Plays premiered here have gone on to productions at hundreds of theaters all over the world and have had lasting impacts on the field. Co-led by Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes and Managing Director Emika Abe, Woolly is located in Washington, DC, equidistant from the Capitol and the White House. This unique location influences Woolly's investment in actively working towards an equitable, participatory, and creative democracy.

Woolly Mammoth stands upon occupied, unceded territory: the ancestral homeland of the Nacotchtank whose descendants belong to the Piscataway peoples. Furthermore, the foundation of this city, and most of the original buildings in Washington, DC, were funded by the sale of enslaved people of African descent and built by their hands.