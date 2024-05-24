Cast Set For THE 39 STEPS at Virginia Theatre Festival

The 39 Steps, directed by Nicolas Minas, will run from July 25-August 4 in the Culbreth Theatre.
The Virginia Theatre Festival has announced casting for its upcoming production of the hilarious and high-octane take on the classic Hitchcock whodunit The 39 Steps.
The 39 Steps, directed by Nicolas Minas, will run from July 25-August 4 in the Culbreth Theatre.
The cast for The 39 Steps will include:
Joining director Nicolas Minas on the creative team are Jenny Lamb (Movement Director); Christopher Tulysewski (Scenic Designer); Jill Van Brussel (Costume Designer); R. Lee Kennedy (Lighting Designer); Michael Rasbury (Sound Designer); Tovah Close (Dialect Coach); Christine Jacobs (Assistant Dialect Coach); and Emily McGregor (Production Stage Manager).
Casting by Zee Casting / Andrea Zee.
The 39 Steps is presented in arrangement with Fiery Angel Limited. The 39 Steps is adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan, from the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, licensed by ITV Global Entertainment Limited, and an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon. The 39 Steps is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
The Virginia Theatre Festival is a program of the University of Virginia, with support from the Office of the Provost, Vice Provost for the Arts, The Caplin Foundation, The Thomas and Carolyn Witt Foundation, College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and Department of Drama. The 2024 Virginia Theatre Festival is also supported by a generous grant from The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation.
The 39 Steps is presented by CBS19 News.
The 50th Anniversary Virginia Theatre Festival season will also include productions of 50 Years and Counting: A Musical Revue (June 27-30 in the Culbreth Theatre) and Little Shop of Horrors (July 11-21 in the Culbreth Theatre. Tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on Thursday, June 6. Volunteer opportunities are also available this summer, and more information can be found here.
VTF donors provide essential support to the organization, while enjoying exclusive benefits like gaining access to purchase tickets in advance of public sales, invitations to special events, behind-the-scenes access, and more. For more information on ways to support the upcoming season, visit virginiatheatrefestival.org/support.
To learn more about the Virginia Theatre Festival and its 50th anniversary season, visit virginiatheatrefestival.org.
