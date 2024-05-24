Cast Set For THE 39 STEPS at Virginia Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Virginia Theatre Festival has announced casting for its upcoming production of the hilarious and high-octane take on the classic Hitchcock whodunit The 39 Steps.

The 39 Steps, directed by Nicolas Minas, will run from July 25-August 4 in the Culbreth Theatre.

The cast for The 39 Steps will include:

Mollie Downes (Annabella Schmidt/Margaret/Pamela): Mollie (they/she) has appeared in the national tours of Chicago, The Cher Show, and Legally Blonde. Their regional theatre credits include Pippin, Damn Yankees, and Hairspray.

Anna Faye Lieberman (Clown 1): Anna (she/they) appeared Off-Broadway in The Worst Café in the World. Their regional theatre credits include Fun Home, Into the Woods, Head Over Heels, and A Christmas Carol.

Woodrow Proctor (Richard Hannay): Woodrow (he/him) has performed at regional theaters across the country including Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Franklin Stage, Saratoga Shakespeare, Luna Arts and The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.

Blake Segal (Clown 2): Blake (he/him) has appeared in the national tour of Mary Poppins. He has performed at regional theatres across the country including Williamstown Theatre Festival, Old Globe, St. Louis Repertory Theatre, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Yale Repertory Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, PlayMakers Repertory Company, and Syracuse Stage. He has been seen by television audiences on the CBS series Blue Bloods. Blake is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

Joining director Nicolas Minas on the creative team are Jenny Lamb (Movement Director); Christopher Tulysewski (Scenic Designer); Jill Van Brussel (Costume Designer); R. Lee Kennedy (Lighting Designer); Michael Rasbury (Sound Designer); Tovah Close (Dialect Coach); Christine Jacobs (Assistant Dialect Coach); and Emily McGregor (Production Stage Manager).

Casting by Zee Casting / Andrea Zee.

The 39 Steps is presented in arrangement with Fiery Angel Limited. The 39 Steps is adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan, from the movie by Alfred Hitchcock, licensed by ITV Global Entertainment Limited, and an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon. The 39 Steps is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

The Virginia Theatre Festival is a program of the University of Virginia, with support from the Office of the Provost, Vice Provost for the Arts, The Caplin Foundation, The Thomas and Carolyn Witt Foundation, College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and Department of Drama. The 2024 Virginia Theatre Festival is also supported by a generous grant from The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation.

The 39 Steps is presented by CBS19 News.

The 50th Anniversary Virginia Theatre Festival season will also include productions of 50 Years and Counting: A Musical Revue (June 27-30 in the Culbreth Theatre) and Little Shop of Horrors (July 11-21 in the Culbreth Theatre. Tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on Thursday, June 6. Volunteer opportunities are also available this summer, and more information can be found here.

VTF donors provide essential support to the organization, while enjoying exclusive benefits like gaining access to purchase tickets in advance of public sales, invitations to special events, behind-the-scenes access, and more. For more information on ways to support the upcoming season, visit virginiatheatrefestival.org/support.

To learn more about the Virginia Theatre Festival and its 50th anniversary season, visit virginiatheatrefestival.org.

