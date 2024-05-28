HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Comes to ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented will present the legendary, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by Patrick Mullins. Prepare to kick off Pride month with a bang, an evening of rock 'n' roll, side-splitting laughter, and soulful emotions at 37th and Zen as rockstar Hedwig takes center stage, supported by their electrifying band, The Angry Inch, running May 30th to June 9th.

ROŪGE Theater revives this cult classic as part of their commitment to bring theater to everyday people in everyday places. Starring Steve Pacek as Hedwig (AEA, known for Virginia Stage Company performances of The Legend of Georgia McBride and Dial M for Murder) and Leila Stephanie as Yitzhak. Get ready for a wild night of rock 'n' roll, laughter, and heartache as "internationally ignored" rockstar Hedwig shares her journey to find stardom and love. Pacek shines as Hedwig, and Stephanie (Yitzhak) impressively completes the dynamic duo.

Director Patrick Mullins, founder and executive producer of ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented, known for his captivating productions at the Midsummer Fantasy Festival and immersive experiences at the Hermitage Museum, brings this East Village-born sensation to life at the iconic 37th and Zen, a Norfolk hotspot historically known for its acclaimed drag shows and popular goth nights. Presenting Hedwig and the Angry Inch at a venue like 37th and Zen helps break down theatrical barriers and allows individuals to connect more deeply to themselves, each other, and the world around them.

Pacek, a Barrymore Award-winning actor, and local sensation Stephanie lead the charge in this production that celebrates diversity and empowerment through theater. "As a gay male in the 90s, Hedwig and The Angry Inch was the first queer musical theater piece that resonated with me that didn't seem full of simulation," recalls Mullins. Leila Stephanie, who also serves as Director of Artistic Programming for ROŪGE adds, "Representation and the expression in which queer folx exist in theatrical spaces are important. Hedwig embodies the essence of who we are as drag performers, demanding to be seen and heard in all spaces-it's a magnifier of what we already do as theater makers."

Experience the immersive rock spectacle of Hedwig and the Angry Inch with us this Pride at the iconic 37th and Zen, a venue with a rich history of diverse entertainment. This historic setting perfectly embodies ROŪGE's commitment to the transcendent power of art. By backing ROŪGE, you aren't just supporting the arts; you are also contributing to a brighter future for Virginia's vibrant creative community.

Comments