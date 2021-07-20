Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Announces 2021-22 Season

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its 2021-22 season.

"With gratitude, humility, and incredible excitement, Woolly is back...to the future! We are finally bringing our most eagerly anticipated projects to the DMV that we had to put on pause because of the pandemic," says artistic director Maria Manuela Goyanes.

"From playwrights like Mike Lew and Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to creator/performers like Paola Lazaro, Toshi Reagon, and Ryan J. Haddad, these are visionaries whose art was - and is - so far ahead of it's time that we had to create a future for them right now. Their future is bright and so is Woolly's. And where we're going, we don't need roads."

The company has brought back its Golden Ticket, which allows you to see all of the shows in the season for a discounted price. Learn more at https://www.woollymammoth.net/box-office/golden-ticket.

Check out the full lineup below and learn more about the season at https://www.woollymammoth.net/current-season/21-22-season.

Teenage Dick

By Mike Lew

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Produced in Association with Huntington Theatre Company and Pasadena Playhouse

A modern, darkly comic re-telling of Shakespeare's RICHARD III set in the most treacherous of places- high school.

A Strange Loop

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly

Music Directed by Rona Siddiqui

Produced in association with Playwrights Horizons and Page 73 Productions

The 2020 Pulitzer-Prize winner about a Black, queer writer writing his original musical... about a Black, queer writer writing his original musical.

Hi, Are You Single?

By Ryan J. Haddad

Directed by Laura Savia

Presented in association with IAMA Theatre Company

Join Ryan, a gay man with both a high sex drive and cerebral palsy on a journey through gay bars, hookups, and lots of margaritas in search of romance.

Octavia Butler's Parable Of The Sower

By Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon

Directed by Eric Ting

Based on the Novels Parable of the Sower and Parable of the Talents by Octavia E. Butler

Co-Presented by Strathmore

A fully-staged opera recreating Octavia Butler's sci-fi, Afrofuturist masterpiece live on stage.

There's Always The Hudson

By Paola Lázaro

Directed By Jess McLeod

Two fractured souls make a pact to get revenge and let loose their fury in this fearless and f--ked up adventure.