Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Washington, DC Awards
Check out the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Josie Corrado - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jessica Kresge - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
QWEEN JEAN - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rob Tessier - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Isabel Franklin - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Gerrad A Taylor - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater
Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)
Tristen Geren - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects
Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)
Stefan Sittig - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage
Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)
Jon Yune - VOICES HEARD (LIVESTREAM OPTION) - Sunshine Projects
Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)
Joo Kno Media - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dan Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jessica Hung Han Yun - BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Evan Owen - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Susannah Lovegrove - TICKS - Sunshine Projects
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Emily Dalton - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)
Isabel Franklin - THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK: A SHAWN MENDES MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)
Bobby Smith - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Signature Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)
Melvin Smith - A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage
Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)
Patrick Page - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Best Play (Non-Professional)
TICKS - Sunshine Projects
Best Play (Professional)
TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater
Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)
VOICES HEARD - Sunshine Projects
Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)
TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
James Maxted - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Greg Stevens - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Scott Volpert - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Broken Chord - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)
DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects
Best Streaming Musical (Professional)
FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company
Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)
A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage
Best Streaming Play (Professional)
FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Kara Lilly - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Kara Kuczkowski - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Leo Delgado - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)
Brenden Haley - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)
Shemika Berry - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play.
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)
Ewan Chung - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage