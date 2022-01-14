Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Washington, DC Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Josie Corrado - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Kresge - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

QWEEN JEAN - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Rob Tessier - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Isabel Franklin - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Gerrad A Taylor - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tristen Geren - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Stefan Sittig - FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Jon Yune - VOICES HEARD (LIVESTREAM OPTION) - Sunshine Projects

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Joo Kno Media - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dan Martin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jessica Hung Han Yun - BLINDNESS - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Evan Owen - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Susannah Lovegrove - TICKS - Sunshine Projects

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emily Dalton - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Isabel Franklin - THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK: A SHAWN MENDES MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Bobby Smith - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Signature Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Melvin Smith - A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Patrick Page - ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Best Play (Non-Professional)

TICKS - Sunshine Projects

Best Play (Professional)

TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

VOICES HEARD - Sunshine Projects

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

James Maxted - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Greg Stevens - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Volpert - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Fauquier Community Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Broken Chord - THE AMEN CORNER - Shakespeare Theatre Company

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

FIRST DATE - NextStop Theatre Company

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

A BLACK & WHITE COOKIE - Silver Spring Stage

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

FRANKIE & JOHNNY - MetroStage

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kara Lilly - HONK! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kara Kuczkowski - THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS - Sunshine Projects

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Leo Delgado - TIME IS ON OUR SIDE - Perisphere Theater

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Brenden Haley - DAYLIGHT: A Maroon 5 MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Shemika Berry - WORKING - Port Tobacco Play.

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Ewan Chung - MOTHERS & SONS - MetroStage