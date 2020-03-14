Washington Stage Guild Postpones Opening of SAM AND DEDE

Washington Stage Guild has postponed the opening of SAM AND DEDE.

They have released the following statement:

Dear friends of Washington Stage Guild,

As we're sure you've seen, the COVID-19 virus is disrupting public events around the world. While there is still much uncertainty, the need for caution is clear, and for that reason we are postponing the scheduled opening of Gino DiIorio's SAM AND DEDE, OR MY DINNER WITH ANDRE THE GIANT until April 2. We'll continue to assess the situation in case further changes in the schedule become necessary, but for now, we'll hope you all remain well and that we'll see you at the show next month. If you've already purchased tickets, we will of course exchange them for another performance when the show opens, just contact us at info@stageguild.org for assistance. Thank you all for understanding how difficult this decision was, and we'll keep you posted!

Bill Largess, WSG Artistic Director





