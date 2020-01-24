Washington National Opera Will Present DON GIOVANNI

Washington National Opera (WNO) kicks off its spring repertory period with a production from February 29-March 22, 2020 of Mozart's Don Giovanni, a commentary on social deviance in which the anti-hero gets his due, centuries before the #MeToo movement. Don Giovanni surfaces issues of power and justice that seems ripped from today's headlines.

The production features:

Evan Rogister leading the WNO Orchestra in his first staged production as principal conductor

Rising female director E. Loren Meeker leading the creative team in a thrilling production

Celebrated American bass-baritone Ryan McKinny, who has received acclaim in this role recently at the Lyric Opera of Chicago and Houston Grand Opera, brings his powerful voice that "drips with gold" (Opera News) in his return to the WNO stage

Colombian American soprano Vanessa Vasquez in her WNO debut

Charming, but predatory and manipulative, Don Giovanni is a lover so notorious that his reputation precedes him. He's eager to add to the rambling list of women he has already enticed, but when Don Giovanni forces himself on Donna Anna, his devious antics dig him deeper and 2 deeper into trouble. As the discarded women of his past unite to speak out against their offender, Don Giovanni is destined to meet his fate-the fires of Hell.

Introducing a New Conversation Series:

Washington National Opera invites figures from arts, culture, academia, politics, and other fields to participate in a new series of conversations, Let's Go There. Using opera as a prism to examine and candidly discuss questions central to contemporary culture, WNO is committed to developing meaningful conversations and greater civic understanding around topics that challenge us. From #MeToo to Netflix's You and the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile about Ted Bundy, WNO takes on the harsh truths of "Bad Romance" in opera. Join Don Giovanni Director E. Loren Meeker, former Washington Post classical music critic Anne Midgette, cultural critic and host of the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast Linda Holmes, and acclaimed writer and author of You Play the Girl Carina Chicano as they explore how Don Giovanni is a springboard into a larger cultural dialogue about the glamorization of the villain in opera and pop culture. From #MeToo to Netflix's You and the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile about Ted Bundy, WNO takes on the harsh truths of "Bad Romance" in opera.

on the harsh truths of "Bad Romance" in opera.

BLUE March 21, 2020, Skylight Pavilion:

"When Tough Conversations Hit Home," focuses on the ways in which families confront tough topics-especially with children. Featuring Ronald E. Hampton (Blacks in Law Enforcement of America), Jaquail Durham (Alfred Street Baptist Church Social Justice Ministry), Temil Whipple (coauthor of The Day Tajon Got Shot), and Kenneth Kellogg (Father, Blue).

PORGY AND BESS -April 22, 2020, Library of Congress:

"Representation and Ownership in Opera and Pop Culture," explores the politics of representation and ownership in art and pop culture. Full line-up to be announced at a later date.

Don Giovanni Performance and Ticket Information

Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m.

Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $35 and are available online, in person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, and by calling (202) 467-4600 or (800) 444-1324. Groups of 10 or more receive discounts up to 25% for Don Giovanni purchases. For all other ticket-related customer service inquiries, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540. 3 Patrons 30 and under and active-duty members of the military are invited to join the Kennedy Center's MyTix program for special discount offers and chances to win free tickets. MyTix discounts will be available for select performances. For more information, visit kennedy-center.org/mytix





