Washington Bach Consort Recognized For 30 Years Of Free Performances

The Washington Bach Consort will be commended by the DC Council on Monday, May 6 at St. Peter's Church on Capitol Hill for 30 years of the Noontime Cantata Series. Heralded as a "hidden gem," or a "gift you can't put a price on" by the Washington Post, the free concert series attracts more than 2,000 attendees each year.

In 2006, after 16 seasons of the Noontime Cantata Series, the Washington Bach Consort completed the entire cycle of Bach's 215 cantatas and subsequently began the cycle again for new audiences.

Founded in 1977 by the late Dr. J. Reilly Lewis, the Washington Bach Consort is dedicated to the study and performance of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach and his contemporaries. This season, the Washington Bach Consort celebrated new beginnings with the opening of our 41st season and the introduction of new Artistic Director, Dana Marsh. The Washington Bach consort will continue to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds through education and community outreach. Besides the Noontime Cantata Series, the Consort performs outreach to thousands of students in the DC are each year with programs such as Bach to School and the Wunderkind Project.

Please let me know if you have any questions or would like any images of the Consort.





