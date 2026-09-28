Immersive Script Reading Club to Take Place at Arena Stage

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Dive deep into the script of political docudrama Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?, unraveling the words on the page and uncovering how they transform into vibrant performances on stage. The events will take place at Arena Stage.

Scripted isn't your average book club—it's an immersive experience where you'll engage with the texts that shape Arena Stage's 2026/27 season, analyze the dramaturgical choices that bring them to life, and get insider access to the creative decisions that happen long before the spotlight hits.

Through guided discussions, behind-the-scenes tours, and thoughtful exploration of the material, you'll gain a richer, more comprehensive understanding of what goes into every performance. By the end, you'll have a front-row seat to the why behind the how and be able to see the stage in a whole new light—whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned theatergoer.

CLASS SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 8th | 6:30pm-8pm

Setting the Stage: Welcome & first discussion of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?

Thursday, October 15th | 6:30pm-8pm

From Page to Rehearsal: A short discussion followed by an inside look at a live rehearsal

Thursday, October 29th | 6:30pm-8pm

Digging Deeper: A close look at the script, and examining creative choices

Thursday, November 5th | 8pm-10pm

The Story in Motion: Attend a performance of Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? to experience the full production

Thursday, November 12th | 6:30pm-8pm

Inside the Creative Process: Final discussion plus a conversation with a special guest from the Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? creative team

About Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?

Straight from Off-Broadway comes a timely and important play — Eric Bentley's Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro. This electrifying docudrama drops you into the tense world of the 1940s House Committee on Un-American Activities hearings, where fame offered no protection and political pressure could end a career.

Using only the original transcripts, the play features the words of artists like Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, Abe Burrows, and Lionel Stander as they faced impossible choices: defend their integrity, protect their careers, or betray their peers. And yet the probing, chilling questions posed by the committee are as powerful as the testimonies themselves, revealing a climate of intimidation and moral conflict that resonates far beyond its time.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 07 Hrs 47 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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