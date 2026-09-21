Dance, Improv and More Set for Arena Stage Fall 2026 Classes

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Arena Stage will offer a range of fall classes and programs for adults, young artists, families, and educators, with opportunities spanning musical theater dance, improv, script exploration, and creative play. Upcoming offerings include Musical Theater Dance Class, Unexpectedly Funny: Improv Theater, Playtime Pantomime, Teen Musical Theater Dance Class, Fall Mini-Camp, Kidchella, and The Expressive Classroom.

ADULTS (18+)

MUSICAL THEATER DANCE CLASS

Tuesdays: October 13, 20, 27 | November 3, 10, 17 | December 1, 8

6:30–8:30PM

TO REGISTER: Click here

ABOUT: This high-energy class is perfect for dancers and actors who want to move, perform, and connect! Each week, you'll learn a new musical theater combo featuring expressive movement, character work, and storytelling through dance. Alongside building performance skills, you'll strengthen your audition readiness—perfect for anyone preparing for a dance call. This is a fun, low-pressure space to sweat, smile, shine, and build community with fellow artists.

All levels of dance experience are welcome!

UNEXPECTEDLY FUNNY: IMPROV THEATER

Select Saturdays: October 10, 24 | November 7, 14, 21, 28 | December 5

11AM–12PM

TO REGISTER: Click here

ABOUT: Participants will be introduced to the foundational principles and practices of improv, including active listening, ensemble building, accepting and advancing offers, and staying present in the moment. Each class is structured around a series of exercises and short-form scenes designed to build these skills progressively. Students will learn how to support scene partners, make strong choices under pressure, and develop trust within a group. The work covered in this course lays out the groundwork for more advanced study in performance, devised theatre, and collaborative storytelling. No prior performance experience is required.

SCRIPTED

An Immersive Script Reading Club

DATES, TIMES, and REGISTRATION: Click here

ABOUT: In Scripted, we dive deep into the scripts, excerpts, and related texts from the current Arena Stage season, unraveling the words on the page and uncovering how they transform into vibrant performances on stage. This isn't your average book club—it's an immersive experience where you'll engage with the texts that shape the season, analyze the dramaturgical choices that bring them to life, and get insider access to the creative decisions that happen long before the spotlight hits.

Through guided discussions, behind-the-scenes tours, and thoughtful exploration of the material, you'll gain a richer, more comprehensive understanding of what goes into every performance. By the end, you'll have a front-row seat to the why behind the how and be able to see the stage in a whole new light—whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned theatergoer.

Registration for Arena Stage's production of the political docudrama Are You Now or Have You Ever Been? is currently open.

YOUTH & YOUNG ARTISTS

PLAYTIME PANTOMIME (Ages 3 – 5)

Tuesdays: October 6, 7, 13, 27 | November 3, 10

10:30–11:30AM

TO REGISTER: Click here

ABOUT: Pages leap to life in this playful introduction to theater! Blending imaginative movement with interactive theater games, our young creators will explore the magic of silent storytelling as they act out picture books and dream up original adventures of their own. This class is the perfect playground for boosting body awareness, sparking early literacy, and burning off energy in a fun, active environment.

All children must be diaper-free and restroom-independent to attend.

TEEN MUSICAL THEATER DANCE CLASS (Grades 6 – 12)

Saturdays: October 10, 17, 24

1–3PM

TO REGISTER: Click here

ABOUT: This high-energy class is designed for teen dancers and actors who want to move, perform, and connect.

Each week, you will learn a new musical theater combination focused on storytelling, character work, and expression. Along with developing your technique, you will build the confidence, collaboration, and performance skills that help you shine both on stage and in everyday life.

We provide a welcoming, low-pressure studio environment where you can safely grow your talent and build community with fellow artists. All experience levels are welcome!

A limited number of need-based partial scholarships are available! Please email education@arenastage.org for more information on how to apply.

FALL MINI-CAMP Arena Stage (Grades 3-5)

Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13, 2026

8:30AM–4PM DAILY

TO REGISTER: Click here

ABOUT: Experience all the creativity and community of Camp programming—packed into two exciting fall days! Students in grades 3-5 will explore theater, music, movement, and visual art through engaging workshops with professional teaching artists. With opportunities to peek behind the scenes and create in one of the nation's premier regional theaters, this mini-camp is the perfect autumn arts adventure.

FAMILIES

KIDCHELLA

Saturday, October 31, 2026

10AM–2PM

TO REGISTER: Click here

ABOUT: Get ready for a frightfully fun morning at a spooktacular edition of Kidchella, the ultimate 2-hour dance bash for babies, toddlers, and little monsters up to 6 years old (and their grown-up ghouls, of course!).

It's a high-energy mix of silly monster beats, bubble-filled magic, and non-stop, giggly fun for the whole family. We want to see your most creative, cute, or wacky Halloween costumes! Feel free to bring anything that helps you groove—whether it's a favorite pumpkin plushie or your best monster-mash dancing shoes.

Kidchella is the perfect spot for your family and friends to share smiles, boo-gie down, and start the holiday with memories together!

EDUCATORS

THE EXPRESSIVE CLASSROOM

Integrating Art and Drama across K-12 Subjects

Saturday, October 3, 2026

10:30AM–2:30PM

MORE INFO: Click here

ABOUT: Bring a multi-sensory approach to your teaching. This 4-hour workshop invites K-12 educators to look closely at the relationship between visual art and theater, and how both can serve core academic areas like science, math, and literacy. Together, we will practice blending design elements with improvisation and character work to build deeper student comprehension. You will leave with a clear roadmap for creating collaborative lessons that encourage every student to think and create from multiple perspectives.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 08 Hrs 55 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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