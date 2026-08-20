Signature Theatre to Launch New Fall 2026 Education Programming

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Signature Theatre is launching a new slate of classes for its education programming this fall. These new offerings will include Theater Makers I and II, a fun beginner acting class for students aged 6-8 and 9-11 respectively; Musical Theater Fundamentals, a crash course in musical theater basics for students aged 11-14; Scene Study, a foundational acting class for 18+ designed to bridge the gap between basic acting techniques and scripted performance; Advanced Acting, a fast-paced course for experienced actors 18+ to take their skills to the next level; and a return of popular Musical Theatre Dance Class, a fun and energetic dance class series for all levels 18+ taught by choreographer Sarah Laughland.

Signature will hold an Education Studios Season Preview on September 19 from 10AM to 2PM. Schedule and tickets for the Education Studios Season Preview will be available on August 28. Pricing and registration information on fall programming can be found at SigTheatre.org.

About Fall 2026 Education Programming

Theater Makers I

Mondays, October 19 – November 9 from 5:30PM-6:30PM

Ages 6-8

It’s time to play! Through games, movement, music, and more, students will explore how to use their voices, bodies and imagination to bring stories to life. Taught by Jule Nelson-Duac, children will build confidence, develop communication skills and discover the joy of working together in this fun, supportive environment.

Tuition: $105; financial aid available

Theater Makers II

Thursdays, October 1 – November 5 from 5:30PM-6:30PM

Ages 9-11

Through movement, dialogue and improvisation, students will collaborate to create stories, characters, and scenes. Taught by Sean Finan, children will explore the fundamentals of theater in a fun and safe environment while developing communication, creative problem-solving skills and spatial awareness.

Tuition: $155; financial aid available

Musical Theater Fundamentals

Tuesdays, September 22 – November 17 from 6:00PM-7:30PM

Ages 11-14

Signature Theatre’s Assistant Education Program Manager Sierra Lockrem and Brigid Smullen teach a crash course in musical theater basics for middle school students (ages 11-14). Meet new friends as you learn how to focus your storytelling by synthesizing singing, dancing and acting skills into one unforgettable experience. This semester will focus on material from the hit musical Newsies.

Tuition: $300; financial aid available

Signature Conservatory

Wednesdays, September 16 – December 2 beginning at 7:00PM

Ages 14-18

The Signature Conservatory is a weekly session for the region’s strongest teenage actors to make the move from good actors to great actors. Hone your skills outside of the pressures of the rehearsal room, work with Signature’s acclaimed staff and award-winning affiliated theater artists, prepare for your college audition, and find connections with other young actors.

Tuition: $334 per semester/$668 per year; financial aid available

Applications due September 8

Musical Theater Dance Class

Thursdays, October 1 – November 5 from 7:00PM-8:00PM

Ages 18+

The popular Dance Class series returns! Choreographer Sarah Laughland teaches a fun and energetic dance class series for all levels. Move and groove to some of your favorite musical theater songs in this one hour sweat-sesh. Sign up for the entire series or individually as your schedule permits.

Tuition: $150 for all six classes, or $25 per individual class

Scene Study

Tuesdays, October 27 – December 15 from 6:00PM-9:00PM

Ages 18+

Professional actor Evan Casey teaches a foundational acting course designed to bridge the gap between basic acting techniques and scripted performance. Students will introduce themselves to scripted work through preparation, rehearsal, coaching and performance of scenes and monologues. This process-oriented class focuses on how actors work with scripted material as opposed to the final product. Students will learn effective rehearsal techniques, script analysis, and expand their emotional and physical range through coaching and exploration of text.

This class includes partner work and will require rehearsal with your partner outside of class time (virtually or in person).

Tuition: $300; financial aid available

Advanced Acting

Mondays, October 19 – November 23 from 7:00-9:00PM

Ages 18+

Professional actor Fatima Quander teaches an advanced acting course for students with previous acting experience to take their skills to the next level. In this fast-paced class, students will use exercises, relaxation, improvisation, storytelling, and scene work to build detailed characters effectively. All students will be expected to present a 1 to 2-minute memorized monologue of their choosing on the first day of class.

This class is for actors with prior experience. Contact education@sigtheatre.org if you have questions about your level of experience. No audition required.

Tuition: $230; financial aid available

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming