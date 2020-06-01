Video Flashback: Robert Frost, Danny Kaye, Bob Newhart, and More in AN AMERICAN PAGEANT OF THE ARTS at the Kennedy Center in 1962

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

"An American Pageant of the Arts" was held at the Kennedy Center on November 29, 1962.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds for the National Cultural Center, begun under Eisenhower's administration and encouraged under Kennedy's.

Two months after President Kennedy's assassination in November 1963, Congress passed and President Johnson signed into law legislation renaming the National Cultural Center as a "living memorial" to John F. Kennedy.

Watch all of the videos in the playlist below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You