VIDEO: Signature Theatre Revisits AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' as Part of its Signature Strong Series
Plus, watch a special message from cast member Solomon Parker III.
Signature Theatre has released a new video as part of its Signature Strong series.
Enjoy revisiting AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' from the 2018/19 season with a special message from cast member Solomon Parker III.
Check out the video below!
Donate to keep Signature strong and your gift will be matched by Michelle S. Lee of STG International SigTheatre.org/SignatureStrong.
