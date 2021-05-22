VIDEO: Noseda and the NSO Perform 'String Serenade' Classical Concert

The Kennedy Center has released a new video featuring Noseda and the NSO performing 'String Serenade.'

Enjoy some of classical music's most inspiring and enduring orchestra works featuring strings.

Music Director Gianandrea Noseda leads the National Symphony Orchestra in a performance filmed live at the Kennedy Center on March 13, 2021.

The program includes:

Jessie Montgomery - Banner

Mozart - Eine kleine Nachtmusik ("A Little Night Music")

Tchaikovsky - Serenade for Strings

Watch the full concert below!