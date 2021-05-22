Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Noseda and the NSO Perform 'String Serenade' Classical Concert

Music Director Gianandrea Noseda leads the National Symphony Orchestra in a performance filmed live at the Kennedy Center on March 13, 2021.

May. 22, 2021  

The Kennedy Center has released a new video featuring Noseda and the NSO performing 'String Serenade.'

Enjoy some of classical music's most inspiring and enduring orchestra works featuring strings.

Music Director Gianandrea Noseda leads the National Symphony Orchestra in a performance filmed live at the Kennedy Center on March 13, 2021.

The program includes:

Jessie Montgomery - Banner

Mozart - Eine kleine Nachtmusik ("A Little Night Music")

Tchaikovsky - Serenade for Strings

Watch the full concert below!

VIDEO: Noseda and the NSO Perform 'String Serenade' Classical Concert
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters

Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories
BWW Review: ANIMAL WISDOM at WOOLLY MAMMOTH Photo

BWW Review: ANIMAL WISDOM at WOOLLY MAMMOTH

Masons College Of Visual And Performing Arts Announces 21-22 Young Alumni Commissioning Pr Photo

Mason's College Of Visual And Performing Arts Announces 21-22 Young Alumni Commissioning Project Winners

Constellation Theatre Company Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS Photo

Constellation Theatre Company Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Premiere of WAITING ROOM to be Presented by Arena Stage Photo

Premiere of WAITING ROOM to be Presented by Arena Stage


More Hot Stories For You