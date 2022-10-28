Tommy Castro & The Painkillers Come to Studio Theatre April 2023
Performing live on the King Center Studio Theatre stage on Saturday, April 15 at 8 PM.
The King Center for the Performing Arts, ASM Global and Elko Concerts has announced and welcome 2022 Blues Music Award Winner of B.B. King Entertainer of the Year, Albums of the Year for 'A Bluesman Came to Town" and Band of the Year - Tommy Castro & The Painkillers!
Tickets go on sale to the public next Friday, November 4th at 10 AM online and starting at Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased at KINGCENTER.COM, by phone at 321-242-2219 or at the ticket office during normal business hours.
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers
Saturday, April 15, 2023 - 8 PM
King Center Studio Theatre
"I like to keep things fresh and interesting," says Castro, "Tom and I have talked about making a record together for a long time. Collaborating with him was even better than I imagined. I had an outline for the story and then Tom and I talked it out and the songs just started to organically grow out of each other." Castro continues, "A Bluesman Came To Town isn't a story about me. Its pulled from some of my friends' and my experiences though. I've seen first-hand for a lot of years what its like out there on the road."
Upon release of A Bluesman Came To Town, Castro will hit the road with The Painkillers, performing fan favorites as well as songs from the new album. "I've made seven albums for Alligator," Castro says, "and I've never made the same record twice. I will always try to be my most authentic self. I give it all I've got every time we hit the stage!"
More information about the show can be found at www.KingCenter.com and tommycastro.com.
