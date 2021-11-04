Tickets Now On Sale for Live Simulcasts of CELIA AND FIDEL at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced that tickets are now on sale for live simulcasts of Eduardo Machado's Celia and Fidel. For select performances from November 10 through 21, 2021, patrons can watch the livestream. Tickets are $75 and are available for purchase here.

For current ticket holders who would like to stream the play at home instead of attending in person, please click here to rebook your seats for the live simulcast performance.

"If there's one thing the pandemic has taught us, it's that geography need no longer be a barrier to making art more accessible," shares Artistic Director Molly Smith. "Last season's digital programming attracted audiences worldwide, and we're incredibly excited that we can do the same with live simulcasts of Celia and Fidel. People who are not able to leave their homes for any reason, or who are too far away to travel to us, can experience this incredibly important story as we welcome them virtually to Arena along with our in-theater patrons."

Set in 1980s Cuba, as Fidel Castro ponders on how to move his country forward, his political partner, Celia Sánchez, is never far from his side. Imbued with magical realism, Celia and Fidel - Arena Stage's seventh Power Play - is the dynamic story of radical change in Cuba featuring the country's most notorious political figure and Cuba's most influential female revolutionary.

Directed by Artistic Director Molly Smith, the cast of Celia and Fidel includes Marian Licha (Arena's Anna in the Tropics, Destiny of Desire) as Celia Sánchez, Andhy Mendez (Folger's Davenant's Macbeth, Timon of Athens) as Fidel Castro, Liam Torres (INTAR's Locusts Have No King) as Manolo Ruiz and Heather Velazquez (Lincoln Center's Pipeline) as Consuelo.

In addition to Smith, the creative team includes Set Designer Riccardo Hernández, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Nicole Pearce, Original Music and Sound Design by Roc Lee, Hair and Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe, Fight and Intimacy Consultant Jenny Male, Dialect and Vocal Coach Lisa Nathans, Casting Director Victor Vazquez, CSA, Dramaturg Jocelyn Clarke, Dramaturg Soyica Diggs Colbert, Assistant Set Designer Riw Rakkulchon, Assistant Director Gregory Keng Strasser, Stage Manager Susan R. White and Production Assistant Niew Bharyaguntra.

Full company biographies can be found here.

Celia and Fidel is generously commissioned by Drs. Elliot and Lily Gardner Feldman and BakerHostetler LLP as part of Arena Stage's Insider Voices Power Play Cycle. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Celia and Fidel is a fictional play inspired by historic events.

For complete 2021/22 Season details, visit: arenastage.org/tickets/2122-subscriptions.